ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket One Arrested With Pistols In Maha's Buldhana

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) In a major crackdown on illegal arms trafficking, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 22-year-old man in Buldhana and recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition, officials said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Shubham Pawar (22), a resident of Wardha district in Maharashtra. According to officials, the operation was conducted following specific Intelligence inputs indicating that the accused was attempting to sell illegal pistols in the region.

Acting on the tip-off, an ATS team laid a trap in Pimpri Koli village, under the Raipur police station limits, in Chikhli tehsil. The operation was carried out between approximately 1:00 A.M. and 1:30 A.M., when the accused had reportedly arrived at his relatives' residence in the village.

As soon as he reached the location, ATS personnel apprehended him on the spot. During the search, officials recovered two pistols, four magazines, and 92 live cartridges from his possession. In addition, a four-wheeler vehicle used in the operation was also seized.

Officials said the recovery highlights a suspected illegal arms supply network operating in the region. Preliminary information suggests that the accused was en route to deliver the weapons for sale when he was intercepted by the ATS team.

Following the arrest, a case has been registered at Raipur Police Station under relevant Sections of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway jointly by the ATS and local police to trace the source of the weapons and identify other individuals possibly linked to the racket.

Authorities have indicated that more arrests are likely as the probe progresses, with investigators examining possible interstate links to the illegal arms supply chain.

The ATS action has triggered concern in the district, as officials continue efforts to dismantle organised networks involved in trafficking firearms and ammunition across regions.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra ATS interrogated 57 people across the state as it launched a major operation earlier on Wednesday targeting individuals linked to or associated with Pakistan-based gangster networks, including the Shahzad Bhatti gang and the Dogra gang, officials said.

According to officials, coordinated ATS raids took place across multiple locations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nalasopara, Mira Road, Akola, Nanded, Nashik, and Jalgaon.

The operation is part of a larger crackdown aimed at dismantling alleged gangster-linked networks operating within the state and identifying individuals suspected of maintaining direct or indirect connections with the gangs.