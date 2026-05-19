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Netanyahu War Cabinet Discuss Possibility of Renewed Iran War
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security Cabinet Monday for a second consecutive day of emergency deliberations over a potential return to hostilities with Iran, Hebrew-language media reported.
Israeli media reported that Sunday's session followed a direct phone call between Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders coordinated on the "next step" regarding Iran. A source with direct knowledge of U.S. deliberations told the outlet that a fresh American military strike on Tehran was "not a question of if, but when."
The source indicated any forthcoming operation would depart significantly from prior attacks and could bring previously untouched Iranian sites into the crosshairs — targets Trump has until now opted to spare.
Unnamed Israeli security officials separately told Israeli media that operational preparations and precautionary measures were already underway ahead of a possible new confrontation.
Tensions across the region have surged since joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 triggered a wave of retaliatory attacks from Tehran and severe disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire brokered by Pakistan took hold on April 8, but negotiations in Islamabad collapsed before a permanent deal could be reached. Trump subsequently extended the truce indefinitely with no firm end date.
Since April 13, Washington has maintained a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime movements through the strategic waterway.
Israeli media reported that Sunday's session followed a direct phone call between Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders coordinated on the "next step" regarding Iran. A source with direct knowledge of U.S. deliberations told the outlet that a fresh American military strike on Tehran was "not a question of if, but when."
The source indicated any forthcoming operation would depart significantly from prior attacks and could bring previously untouched Iranian sites into the crosshairs — targets Trump has until now opted to spare.
Unnamed Israeli security officials separately told Israeli media that operational preparations and precautionary measures were already underway ahead of a possible new confrontation.
Tensions across the region have surged since joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 triggered a wave of retaliatory attacks from Tehran and severe disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire brokered by Pakistan took hold on April 8, but negotiations in Islamabad collapsed before a permanent deal could be reached. Trump subsequently extended the truce indefinitely with no firm end date.
Since April 13, Washington has maintained a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime movements through the strategic waterway.
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