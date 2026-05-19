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Russian Army Loses 1,140 Troops In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

Russian Army Loses 1,140 Troops In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day


2026-05-19 01:16:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this on Facebook.

As of May 19, Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 11,940 (+1) Russian tanks, 24,584 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 42,340 (+78) artillery systems, 1,792 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,386 air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 1,426 (+11) ground robotic systems, 299,199 (+2,142) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,632 (+4) cruise missiles, 33 ships and boats, 2 submarines, 97,600 (+262) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,202 (+2) units of special equipment.

Read also: Defense Forces strike Grachonok anti-sabotage boat in Republic of Dagestan

Data is being clarified.

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UkrinForm

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