Al-Attiyah Meets Ministers In Azerbaijan
He met separately with Somalia's Minister of Public Works, Reconstruction and Housing Ayub Ismail Yusuf; Azerbaijan's Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov; the Secretary of State for Housing at the Ministry of National Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Urban Policy of Morocco, Adib bin Ibrahim; and the Minister of Local Governance of the Palestinian Authority, Dr Eng. Sami Hijjawi.
The meetings dealt with prospects for co-operation, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest, primarily in the areas of urban development, housing, and municipal services.World Urban Forum Baku bilateral meetings
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