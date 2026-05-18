Al-Attiyah Meets Ministers In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah held a series of bilateral meetings Monday with ministers participating in the World Urban Forum, currently underway in Baku.

He met separately with Somalia's Minister of Public Works, Reconstruction and Housing Ayub Ismail Yusuf; Azerbaijan's Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov; the Secretary of State for Housing at the Ministry of National Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Urban Policy of Morocco, Adib bin Ibrahim; and the Minister of Local Governance of the Palestinian Authority, Dr Eng. Sami Hijjawi.

The meetings dealt with prospects for co-operation, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest, primarily in the areas of urban development, housing, and municipal services.

World Urban Forum Baku bilateral meetings