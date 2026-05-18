QNL's Booth At DIBF Fuses Innovation, Storytelling For Immersive Experience

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As the 35th edition of the Doha International Book Fair 2026 gets underway, Qatar National Library (QNL) is welcoming visitors to its interactive booth with an immersive experience - combining technology, storytelling, history, and cultural exploration for all age groups.

Among the highlights is“Literary Twin,” an AI-powered experience that matches visitors with authors based on their reading habits, storytelling preferences, and narrative styles. Participants are introduced to their literary counterpart through a short video and are encouraged to explore the Library's“Book Match” service.

Visitors can also engage in a game-inspired“Free Knowledge Shopping Spree,” where they build a virtual basket of Library services via an interactive display that introduces users to the institution's resources and encourages free membership registration.

For children, the“Dream Big, The Hero is You” activity allows young visitors to personalise stories with their names and photos, placing them at the centre of their own adventures while supporting the Library's“Ready for School” initiative. Another interactive feature,“Score to Play – Qatar's Story,” invites visitors to test their knowledge of Qatar's history through a QR code-based challenge hosted on the Library's mobile app, with participants eligible for prize draws.

The booth also highlights the QNL's heritage collections through“Ibn Battuta: A Cross-Cultural Arab Journey,” an immersive touchscreen experience showcasing rare manuscripts, books, maps, and archival materials related to the travels of the renowned Arab explorer. Visitors can further explore the Library through a 360-degree virtual tour that offers an interactive look at its facilities and collections. One of the standout attractions is the interactive Aerial Photography Collection, which allows visitors to trace Doha's urban transformation from 1950 to 1975 using historical aerial imagery. The archive contains more than 9,000 photographs from flights conducted between 1944 and 1983.

Families can also enjoy daily appearances by the Library's mascot, Ramly, alongside the“Did You Know” history wall, which features facts about the country's past. Visitors are encouraged to explore the booth, register for free membership, and access the QNL's digital services through its app.

QNL Doha International Book Fair 2026 storytelling