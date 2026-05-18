Stargel Office Solutions Acquires Precision Printing & Office Supply, As Company Expands Further Into Texas Market

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Stargel Office Solutions ( ), a Houston-based independent office technology dealer providing sales and service on multifunction printers, copiers and scanners combined with Managed IT Services, Managed Print Services, Production Print, Document Software and Digital Signage Solutions, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Precision Printing & Office, an office equipment company located in Navasota, TX, and serving Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, Robertson, Walker and Washington counties.

Tyson Stargel, Co-President of Stargel Office Solutions, confirmed that their company acquired the 46-year-old business, owned by David Rohsner, as of May 5, 2026. The sale price was not disclosed.

Precision Printing & Office Supply has specialized in the sales, leasing and service of Toshiba copiers, as well as office supplies. The company was founded in 1980.

Tyson Stargel said that Stargel Office Solutions will continue to offer all the same products and services as Precision has provided, but that they will also be able to provide additional services, including a wider variety of copier and printer brands, to Precision customers.

This is the second acquisition for Stargel Office Solutions, which has been serving the Houston market since in 1987. In 2023, Stargel Office Solutions acquired Round Rock Copier, an office equipment company in suburban Austin, TX, which was founded 27 years ago. Part of the company's growth strategy includes expansion into new markets.

Slade Stargel, Co-President of Stargel Office Solutions, commented,“We are delighted to welcome Precision Printing & Office Supply to the Stargel family. David and Amy and the Precision team are highly regarded and have an excellent reputation in the market and the industry. Precision has been a key fixture of the Navasota and surrounding business region, and we are looking forward to building upon the great foundation they have established.”

About Stargel Office Solutions

Stargel Office Solutions was founded in 1987 by owner Jack Stargel, who has grown the company from one client at its launch to more than 6,000 today. Stargel Office Solution serves the needs of diverse businesses and organizations throughout the Houston area, in industries including healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, education, faith and worship, among others. With one hundred employees and a second generation of the family involved in the business, Stargel Office Solutions attributes its continued growth to long-lasting client partnerships.

Stargel Office Solutions is a complete office technology partner offering sales and services on multifunction printers, copiers and scanners combined with Managed IT Services, Managed Printer Services, Document Software Solutions and Digital Signage. Primary product lines include Toshiba, HP, Xerox, DocuWare, and PaperCut.

In addition to the Toshiba ProMasters Elite award, Stargel Office Solutions has won the national Elite Dealer award from ENX Magazine/The Week in Imaging every year since 2006, and key members of the team have been named“Difference Makers” by the same magazine. Stargel Office Solutions has also been a recipient of the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 501 award, recognizing exceptional IT professionals, since 2019. Stargel Office Solutions has been recognized by The Houston Business Journal on its“Largest Houston Independent Office Equipment Dealer” list, and has been recognized by the Houston Better Business Bureau every year since 2019 with an A+ rating.

The firm is active in the communities it serves, engaging in numerous philanthropic activities and being active in organizations both locally and nationally. Stargel Office Solutions is a member of the Houston West Chamber of Commerce and the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce. The company is also active in the national trade association Select Dealer Group. Founder Jack Stargel has recently retired; his sons Tyson and Slade serve as Co-Presidents. Stargel Office Solutions maintains headquarters at 4700 Blalock Road, near the Spring Branch area of Houston, TX 77041. For additional information, please visit or call 713.461.5382.