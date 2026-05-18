HH The Amir Table Tennis Cup Championship Kicks Off In Style

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The competitions of HH the Amir Table Tennis Cup for the 2025-2026 sports season kicked off Monday at the Abdullah Bin Suhaim Hall at Qatar Sports Club.

Nine clubs are participating in the championship: Al Wakrah, Al Shamal, Qatar Club, Al Rayyan, Al Ahli, Al Sadd, Al Khor, Al Gharafa, and Al Arabi.

Today's matches were strong and exciting, witnessing Al Shamal Club's qualification to the quarterfinals after defeating Al-Wakrah 3-2 in the opening match.

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The match was attended by Board Member of the Qatar Table Tennis Association Abdullah Badr Al Sada.

The championship continues Tuesday with the quarterfinal matches: Qatar Club vs. Al Rayyan, Al Ahli vs. Al Sadd, Al Khor vs. Al Shamal, and Al Gharafa vs. Al Arabi.

The two semifinal matches will take place the day after Wednesday, with the final scheduled for next Thursday.

Qatar Club won the title of Hh the Amir Table Tennis Cup last season for the eighth time in its history, after defeating Al Arabi 3-2 in the final match.