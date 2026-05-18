ION8 Launches Primo Modular Water Bottle System Following Strong Crowdfunding Demand
Dundee, SCOTLAND, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION8 announced today the launch of Primo, a modular stainless steel water bottle system designed to adapt to different hydration preferences and daily routines through interchangeable lid configurations. The new product line introduces a single bottle platform compatible with three lid styles, allowing users to switch between straw sipping, quick-access drinking, and twist-top functionality without changing bottles. Early demand for Primo exceeded the company's crowdfunding target and attracted hundreds of backers.
Built around a simple idea, Primo brings together flexibility and performance in one system. With interchangeable lids and a premium stainless steel build, it gives you one bottle that works across different moments - from commuting and training to travel and everyday use.
A Bottle That Adapts to You
At the core of Primo is its modular design. Switch between three distinct lid styles - ROAM, REVIVE and URBAN - to change how you drink, without changing your bottle.
Whether you prefer quick-access hydration, straw sipping, or a more traditional twist-top, Primo adjusts to fit your routine. One bottle, multiple ways to use it.
As Yusuf Okhai, Managing Director at ION8, puts it:
“Primo was designed to simplify hydration. Instead of different bottles for different situations, you have one that does it all.”
Built for Everyday Performance
Primo combines thoughtful design with reliable performance:
- 100% leakproof construction for confidence on the move Easy-to-clean design for better everyday hygiene Durable materials built for long-term use Insulated performance to keep drinks hot or cold for longer
It's designed to keep up - from early starts to late finishes.
A More Refined Approach to Hydration
Primo marks a natural evolution for ION8. Known for practical, everyday bottles, the brand now moves into a more considered, design-led space - without losing what made it work in the first place.
With a range of finishes, textures, and configurations, Primo is built for people who want more from their everyday essentials: better design, better materials, and more flexibility.
Strong Early Response
Primo has already seen strong early demand, exceeding its crowdfunding target and attracting hundreds of backers.
It's a clear signal: people don't just want another bottle - they want something that works across more of their day.
Press Inquiries
Yusuf Okhai
shop [at] co
01382 800683
Gateway West
Dundee Technology Park
5 Luna Pl
Dundee
DD2 1XF
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