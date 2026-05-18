HUANUO Debuts Flowlifttm Pro Monitor Arms At Dreamhack Atlanta 2026 To Redefine Ergonomic Gaming Setups

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUANUO, a global leader in ergonomic solutions for office and gaming, today announces that it has debuted a new FlowLiftTM Pro series of monitor arms at DreamHack Atlanta 2026 to address the growing needs of gaming ergonomics. The series integrates four innovative technologies to address common pain points in monitor arm use, including screen sagging, durability, adjustability, and setup friction, bringing a professional ergonomic experience to gamers and content creators.

FlowLiftTM Pro Monitor Arm: Engineered for Gaming Ergonomics

HUANUO's new FlowLiftTM Pro series is engineered around four key technology innovations, individually addressing some of the biggest pain points in monitor arms today:



Gas spring leakage and performance degradation → addressed by MechaSpringTM, a purely mechanical arm system designed for long-term durability.

Screen sagging and difficult adjustments → addressed by LockSteadyTM, which keeps the monitor firmly in place while enabling smooth, one-finger repositioning without disrupting gameplay.

Lack of visibility when adjusting tension → addressed by PrecisionViewTM, which provides a clear visual indicator for precise setup and tension control. Setting up or removing a monitor can be slow and inconvenient → InstaMountTM enables a seamless, click-on and click-off experience for quick installation and removal.









These features combine to deliver an experience built for how gamers actually play, providing e-sports equipment that enhances their experience through faster and easier adjustment, letting them quickly pull the screen closer during key moments, rearrange setups as required to meet specific objectives, or even just reclaim desk space at the end of the match.

FlowLiftTM Pro is compatible with screens up to 32 inches and 19.8 lbs, with a hidden panel to hide wires, support for dual C-clamp and grommet mounting, and a polished design for a sleek and minimal profile suited to multiple styles and setups. Whether in a twitch-based teamfight, a cozy adventure, or the depths of a spreadsheet, FlowLiftTM Pro delivers long-lasting performance and easy ergonomic adjustments at a game-breaking value.

Lifting Gamers at Dreamhack Atlanta 2026 to New Heights

DreamHack Atlanta 2026 was the perfect venue to debut the FlowLiftTM Pro, as it aligns with gamers' need for quick adjustments and comfort during intense gameplay. While ergonomics is often linked to productivity, gamers also rely on comfort, posture, and setup control to stay focused during long sessions. Their performance-driven needs require purpose-built gaming ergonomic solutions, and the FlowLiftTM Pro offers the flexibility, speed, and comfort that gamers demand. Even the name of the new series highlights the gamer-centric utility, lifting their ergonomic experience without interfering with the game's flow - or their performance in it.

Through real-world desk setups integrated with other HUANUO products like standing desks and ergonomic chairs, attendees were given the opportunity to test and adjust them to match their own gaming styles. These immersive, hands-on demonstrations quickly became a crowd favorite, drawing strong foot traffic, enthusiastic hands-on trials, and on-site purchase interest throughout the event.





FlowLiftTM Pro is now available on Amazon nationwide and HUANUO's website. Customers can buy the FlowLiftTM Pro single monitor arm now, while the dual monitor arm will be available starting June 1.

Use code OFORSXRF at checkout on Amazon to save up to 50% on the FlowLiftTM Pro.

For more information on FlowLiftTM Pro, please visit the HUANUO Official Website, shop on Amazon, or the TikTok Shop.

About HUANUO

Launched in 2019, HUANUO is a fast-growing pioneer in ergonomic products across all applications from productivity to gaming, enhancing your comfort, performance, and well-being. Each product is thoughtfully designed and easily adjustable to promote optimal posture, better health, and lasting comfort. From monitor arms that move as fluidly as your gameplay to desk setups that adapt to every playstyle, HUANUO merges engineering excellence with design flair to deliver next-level ergonomic gear for today's gamers and creators.

Recognized by Red Dot, iF Design Awards, and Muse Design Award, certified by the IEA and ACA, and trusted by a global community of over 10 million users, HUANUO continues to redefine what it means to work well and play better.

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