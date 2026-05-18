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State Border Guard Service Denies Reports Of Increased Russian Sabotage Activity In Chernihiv Region


2026-05-18 11:30:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Border Guard Service has denied reports claiming that Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have intensified activity in the Chernihiv region.

Speaking to Ukrinform, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said no such increase had been observed in sectors defended by border guard units.

"In the defense sectors where State Border Guard Service units are deployed, no increase in enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group activity has been observed. However, of course, this threat remains and has not disappeared," he said.

Read also: Russia must understand it cannot dictate terms to end war – Mathernova

Earlier, one Telegram channel claimed that Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups linked to the FSB had allegedly become more active in the Chernihiv sector.

As reported previously, Ukraine plans to strengthen the Chernihiv-Kyiv axis amid Russia's attempts to draw Belarus more actively into the war.

Photo: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

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