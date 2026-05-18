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Public Sector Workers To Be Paid Wednesday

Public Sector Workers To Be Paid Wednesday


2026-05-18 10:03:18
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 18 (Petra) – The Ministry of Finance announced that salaries for employees and retirees in the civil and military sectors will be deposited starting Wednesday, May 20.

The early disbursement coincides with the upcoming official holidays for Independence Day and Eid al-Adha, enabling employees and retirees to meet their holiday-related needs and expenses.

//Petra// AK

MENAFN18052026000117011021ID1111132154



Jordan News Agency

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