Public Sector Workers To Be Paid Wednesday
Amman, May 18 (Petra) – The Ministry of Finance announced that salaries for employees and retirees in the civil and military sectors will be deposited starting Wednesday, May 20.
The early disbursement coincides with the upcoming official holidays for Independence Day and Eid al-Adha, enabling employees and retirees to meet their holiday-related needs and expenses.
//Petra// AK
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