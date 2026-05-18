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Ukraine Signals Fresh Start in Relations with Hungary
(MENAFN) Ukraine says it is prepared to begin a new phase of cooperation with Hungary, aiming for what it describes as a mutually beneficial relationship without delay, according to the country’s top diplomat.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Monday that he held a “constructive and substantive” phone call over the weekend with his Hungarian counterpart Anita Orban.
Sybiha noted that both sides agreed to launch expert-level consultations between Hungary and Ukraine as early as this week. The discussions are expected to focus on practical solutions regarding the Hungarian minority living in Ukraine’s Zakarpattia region.
He said the goal is to identify measures that would benefit both countries and strengthen bilateral relations.
The Ukrainian foreign minister also confirmed that the talks included discussions on Ukraine’s path toward EU membership, along with broader regional and international issues.
According to reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously expressed readiness to deepen cooperation with Hungary following political developments in Budapest earlier in the year.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Monday that he held a “constructive and substantive” phone call over the weekend with his Hungarian counterpart Anita Orban.
Sybiha noted that both sides agreed to launch expert-level consultations between Hungary and Ukraine as early as this week. The discussions are expected to focus on practical solutions regarding the Hungarian minority living in Ukraine’s Zakarpattia region.
He said the goal is to identify measures that would benefit both countries and strengthen bilateral relations.
The Ukrainian foreign minister also confirmed that the talks included discussions on Ukraine’s path toward EU membership, along with broader regional and international issues.
According to reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously expressed readiness to deepen cooperation with Hungary following political developments in Budapest earlier in the year.
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