ASUS Brings Its Latest Chromebooks To Walmart
|Model Name
|CX1505CTA-WS48G
|CX1505CTA-WS48P
|CX1505CTA-WS48B
|Color
|Pure Grey
|Pastel Purple
|Forging Blue
|Availability
|Online
|In-store and Online
|In-store and Online
|Operating System
|ChromeOS
|Processor
|Intel® Processor N50 1.0 GHz (6MB Cache, up to 3.4 GHz, 2 cores, 2 Threads)
|Integrated GPU
|Intel® UHD Graphics
|Display
| Panel Size
300nits Brightness
FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 resolution
Anti-glare display
800:1 contrast
Non-touch screen
87 % Screen-to-body ratio
60Hz refresh rate
|Military grade
|US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard
|Memory
|4GB LPDDR5 on board
|Storage
|128G eMMC
|Front-facing camera
| 720p HD camera
With privacy shutter
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
|Keyboard
| Chiclet Keyboard
NumberPad
|I/O ports
| 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C support display / power delivery
1x HDMI 1.4
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|Audio
| Built-in speaker
Built-in microphone
|Battery
|42WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion
|AC Adapter
|TYPE-C, 45W AC Adapter, Output: 15V DC, 3A, 45W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal (wallomount)
|Dimension (WxHxD)
|14.15" x 9.14" x 0.79" in
|Weight
| With Battery: 3.53 lbs
Without Battery: 3.17 lbs
|Security
| Kensington Nano Security SlotTM(6x 2.5mm)
Titan C Security Chip
|Built-in Apps
|MyASUS
|Base Warranty
|1Y Pick up/ return; Accidental Damage Protection
ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 (CX3402CVA)
|Model Name
|CX3402CVA-WB86T
|Color
|Rocky Grey
|Operating System
|ChromeOS
|Processor
|Intel® CoreTM 3 Processor 100U 1.2 GHz (10MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 6 Cores)
|Integrated GPU
|Intel® Graphics
|Display
| Panel Size
250nits Brightness
FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 Resolution
Anti-glare display
60Hz Refresh rate
Touch screen
80 % Screen-to-body ratio
|Military grade
|US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard
|On board memory
|8GB LPDDR5 on board
|Storage
|256G UFS
|Front-facing camera
| 1080p FHD camera
With privacy shutter
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
|NumberPad
|N/A
|Keyboard type
|Backlit Chiclet Keyboard
|I/O ports
| 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C support display / power delivery
1x HDMI 1.4
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|Audio
| Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone
|Battery
|50WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion
|AC Adapter
|TYPE-C, 45W AC Adapter, Output: 15V DC, 3A, 45W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal (wall mount)
|Dimension (WxHxD)
|12.85" x 8.44" x 0.74" in
|Weight (with Battery)
| With battery: 3.15 lbs
Without battery: 2.73 lbs
|Base Warranty
|1Y Pick up/ return; Accidental Damage Protection
ABOUT ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.
Fortune Most Admired Companies 2026
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