Belarus Begins Exercises Involving Combat Use Of Nuclear Weapons

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced this on its website, according to Ukrinform citing Zerkalo.

The Belarusian defense ministry stated that the maneuvers are being conducted "to increase the readiness of the armed forces to use modern means of destruction, including special munitions."

Missile forces and aviation units are taking part in the exercises. It is claimed that during the maneuvers, "in cooperation with the Russian side," troops will practice the delivery of nuclear munitions and preparations for their use.

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"The main feature of this event will be testing readiness to carry out combat-use missions from unprepared locations across the entire territory of the Republic of Belarus. The main emphasis will be on practicing concealment, movement over long distances, and conducting calculations for the use of forces and assets," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

The ministry stressed that the drills "are a planned training event within the framework of the Union State, are not directed against third countries, and do not pose a threat to security in the region."

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia has intensified contacts with Alexander Lukashenko in an attempt to persuade Belarus to participate in new aggressive operations. In particular, Moscow may consider an offensive from Belarusian territory toward the Chernihiv and Kyiv regions, as well as against a NATO member state.

He also emphasized that Ukraine will strengthen the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction in view of Russia's attempts to draw Belarus more actively into the war.