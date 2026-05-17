120 Athletes Compete In Ghazni Kung Fu Tournament

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Department of Physical Education and Sports in southern Ghazni province says the“Kung Fu Unity Cup” tournament has concluded with the participation of 120 athletes.

Bilal Mujahid, head of the Ghazni Department of Physical Education and Sports, told Pajhwok that athletes from different parts of the province took part in the competition. Children, teenagers, youths and adults competed in four categories under a“Challenge Cup” format.

He said the main aim of the tournament was to strengthen unity among athletes, promote the sport of kung fu and encourage young people to participate in sports activities.

According to Mujahid, Nooruddin won the 60kg category, Sohrab secured the 68kg title, Mujtaba claimed victory in the 54kg division and Mohammad Hussain won the 50kg category after defeating their opponents and lifting the championship trophies.

“We are trying to create a healthy environment for young people through various sports programs so they can develop their talents and achieve major accomplishments for the country in the future,” Mujahid said.

An athlete, Noor Mohammad, said such competitions not only provide an opportunity for athletes to exchange experiences, but also play an important role in boosting their motivation.

He added that the increasing number of martial arts competitions in Ghazni had encouraged more young people to take part in sports and called on officials to expand support for athletes.

The tournament was held in a“Tak Fight” format, and at the end, the federation awarded trophies, medals and certificates of appreciation to the top performers.

hz/sa