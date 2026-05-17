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Egypt Recovers Migrant Bodies After Washing Ashore on Western Beaches
(MENAFN) Egyptian authorities have recovered the bodies of 17 irregular migrants along beaches in the country’s western region, following the discovery of a migrant vessel washed ashore, according to local media reports on Saturday.
In Matrouh Governorate, prosecutors have begun a second round of examinations to help identify the victims, as efforts continue to determine their identities and circumstances.
Reports indicated that the bodies were found inside a boat that came ashore on Thursday near the coastal town of Sidi Barrani. Initial examinations conducted a day later suggested that seven of the deceased were young Egyptian men.
Local reporting also noted that residents of a nearby village first came across a rubber boat on the beach containing decomposing bodies of young men and teenagers, prompting authorities to launch an investigation into the incident.
The case highlights the ongoing risks associated with irregular migration routes crossing the Mediterranean, where overcrowded and unsafe vessels are frequently used in attempts to reach Europe.
In Matrouh Governorate, prosecutors have begun a second round of examinations to help identify the victims, as efforts continue to determine their identities and circumstances.
Reports indicated that the bodies were found inside a boat that came ashore on Thursday near the coastal town of Sidi Barrani. Initial examinations conducted a day later suggested that seven of the deceased were young Egyptian men.
Local reporting also noted that residents of a nearby village first came across a rubber boat on the beach containing decomposing bodies of young men and teenagers, prompting authorities to launch an investigation into the incident.
The case highlights the ongoing risks associated with irregular migration routes crossing the Mediterranean, where overcrowded and unsafe vessels are frequently used in attempts to reach Europe.
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