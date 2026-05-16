Qatar Haj Mission Delegation Departs For Saudi Arabia

Qatar's official Haj mission delegation departed for Saudi Arabia yesterday as part of preparations for this year's pilgrimage season, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) said.

The ministry stated that the delegation's departure follows ongoing field preparations by supporting teams already stationed in Saudi Arabia to ensure all services are in place for pilgrims from Qatar.

Ali bin Sultan al-Misifri, the director of the Department of Haj and Umrah Affairs and deputy head of the Qatari Haj Mission, said that the mission would operate from its headquarters in the Al Naseem district of Makkah, co-ordinating with Haj campaigns from Qatar and the Saudi authorities to provide organised and efficient services.

He added that specialised units covering religious guidance, medical care, logistics, inspection, communications and technical support would work together to assist pilgrims throughout their journey.

The ministry said the mission aims to ensure pilgrims from Qatar can perform Haj safely and smoothly, in line with the ministry's 2025-30 strategy to improve services for pilgrims and enhance their overall experience.

Haj QATAR Saudi Arabia