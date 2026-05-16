Veena George Faces Internal Backlash In CPI-M After Poll Defeat

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 16 (IANS) The political slide of former Kerala Health Minister Veena George has now come sharply into focus, with the CPI-M's powerful Pathanamthitta district committee witnessing intense criticism against the journalist-turned-politician for what several leaders allegedly described as an arrogant and inaccessible style of functioning.

Once projected as one of the brightest new-generation faces of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and considered close to former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Veena George now finds herself politically isolated following her defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections.

At the ongoing district committee meeting in Pathanamthitta, speaker after speaker reportedly criticised the former minister, accusing her of remaining distant from party workers as well as elected representatives.

The strongest criticism against her was that she allegedly rarely answered phone calls and often remained inaccessible even during politically sensitive situations.

Several party functionaries are learnt to have openly stated that cadres who worked extensively during elections were unable to even reach the minister's office, fuelling resentment within the party's grassroots machinery long before the electoral setback surfaced publicly.

Her office also came under severe criticism, particularly the functioning of Sajeevan, who is considered a close confidant of Vijayan and an influential figure in Veena George's camp.

Leaders reportedly alleged that a tightly controlled inner circle around the former minister had alienated party workers and local leaders alike. Ironically, Veena George's political rise had once symbolised the CPI-M's attempt to project a modern and media-savvy face.

A familiar television anchor before entering politics, she was personally chosen by Vijayan to contest the 2016 Assembly elections.

The move paid off politically as she won the seat and further consolidated her position with a second consecutive victory in 2021, eventually securing the high-profile Health portfolio in Vijayan's second ministry.

Her elevation had itself surprised many within the party, as several senior CPI-M leaders were overlooked to accommodate the first-time minister in the cabinet.

However, the political tide reportedly began turning rapidly in recent months.

Party insiders said public anger over the manner in which she handled a Congress protest at Kannur railway station weeks before the Assembly elections damaged her image significantly.

The episode became a major talking point during the campaign and further strengthened perceptions that the minister had become increasingly disconnected from ordinary workers and voters.

Now, with her electoral defeat and internal criticism surfacing simultaneously, Veena George's political future appears uncertain.

Adding to her troubles is the CPI-M's informal organisational norm of giving opportunities to new faces after repeated electoral contests.

Having already contested three Assembly elections, party insiders said the possibility of her getting another opportunity has become increasingly slim.

For a leader who rose from television studios to the centre of power in Kerala politics within a decade, the speed and scale of the political reversal has left many within the party surprised.