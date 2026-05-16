Kumaraswamy's Family Amassed Real Estate Wealth: Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 16 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, alleging that it was Kumaraswamy's family which had amassed wealth through real estate dealings.

The remarks follow serious allegations made by former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, father of Kumaraswamy, against Shivakumar over the proposed Bidadi Township project.

Deve Gowda alleged that Shivakumar is pursuing business interests through the Bidadi project on the outskirts of Bengaluru and, without naming him directly, claimed that Shivakumar owns 20,000 acres in the region.

“Kumaraswamy's family has acquired wealth through real estate. His brother got properties registered by intimidating people in the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) area,” Shivakumar charged.

Speaking to reporters at the National Public School in Horamavu in Bengaluru, Shivakumar was responding to questions from the media.

Asked about Kumaraswamy's statement advising people not to pay the fee for khata conversion as“they would soon come to power”, Shivakumar said,“Kumaraswamy keeps daydreaming. Didn't he say yesterday that the Bidadi township project should not be implemented? Who started that project? It was he himself who issued the notification.”

“Who is involved in the real estate business? His brother carried out real estate dealings in the name of the PRR road project. Ask people in Dodda Gubbi and Chikka Gubbi areas. They will tell you how people were intimidated, and properties were registered for Rs 7 lakh, Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

Today, those same properties are worth Rs 25 crore, Rs 30 crore and even Rs 50 crore. They should stop talking about others,” he said.

Responding to Kumaraswamy's criticism over the two per cent fee for khata conversion, Shivakumar said,“That is just his daydream. His government will not come to power. The Congress government is in office and is carrying out pro-people work. People are making use of these schemes.”

He further said,“He should speak about the hike in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices. He had even said people should not buy gold. Why is he not speaking about these issues now? Other than criticising others and issuing statements against them, he has no other work.”

“Did he do even one thing for the poor during his tenure? He could not provide drinking water to people. I have done that work. We are correcting people's property records.

We have created five corporations for better administration in Bengaluru city. Even BJP leaders are appreciating my work. I am taking suggestions from BJP leaders as well in this matter,” he said.

“He is criticising me out of jealousy because he never got an opportunity to undertake such work during his tenure. He is burning with envy,” Shivakumar remarked.

Responding to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda's criticism that Shivakumar was“dreaming of a transfer of power on his birthday”, the Deputy Chief Minister said,“Let him first remember what his son did regarding the transfer of power. After that, he can speak about other matters.”