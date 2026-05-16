Look: UAE Astronomers Capture Daytime Image Of Dhul Qadah's Final Quarter Moon

Astronomers at Al Khatm Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi, affiliated with the International Astronomy Centre, captured an image of the last quarter moon of Dhul Qadah on Saturday, May 16, at 3.45pm UAE time.

At the time of observation, the moon was 7.5 degrees away from the Sun and was measured at negative 8 hours and 32 minutes old, meaning the new moon had not yet formed.

Such daytime sightings are technically significant, as they require specialised equipment and clear atmospheric conditions to distinguish the thin lunar sliver against the glare of the morning sky, according to the observatory team led by Mohammed Awda, with Khalafan Al-Naimi, Osama Ghannam, and Anas Mohammed.

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Dhul Qadah, also written as Dhu Al Qadah or Dhu Al Qidah, is one of Islam's four sacred months and carries deep spiritual significance, often seen as a transition period leading into the Hajj season and Eid Al Adha.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, May 17, Muslim countries around the world, including the UAE, will observe the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH.

The month is especially significant as it includes the annual Hajj pilgrimage, during which millions of Muslims gather in Makkah to perform one of Islam's five pillars.

Saudi Arabia has called on Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the Dhul Hijjah crescent on the evening of May 17, corresponding to the 29th of Dhul Qadah under the Umm al-Qura calendar.

If the crescent is sighted on Sunday evening, Dhul Hijjah will begin on Monday, May 18. In that case, Arafah Day would fall on Tuesday, May 26, and Eid Al Adha would begin on Wednesday, May 27.

If the moon is not sighted, Dhul Qadah will complete 30 days, and Dhul Hijjah will instead begin on Tuesday, May 19, shifting Arafah Day to May 27 and Eid Al Adha to Thursday, May 28.

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