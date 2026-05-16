India's CBSE Mandates Three Languages For Students From Grade 9 Starting July 1
- By: Poojaraj Maniyeri
India's Central Board of Secondary Education has made the study of three languages compulsory for students from Grade 9 starting July 1, 2026.
CBSE clarified that there will be no Board examination for the third language in Grade 10.Recommended For You
In a circular issued on May 15, the Board said that at least two of the three languages must be native Indian languages.
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