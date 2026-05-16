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India's CBSE Mandates Three Languages For Students From Grade 9 Starting July 1

India's CBSE Mandates Three Languages For Students From Grade 9 Starting July 1


2026-05-16 07:06:30
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) CBSE clarified that there will be no Board examination for the third language in Grade 10
    By: Poojaraj Maniyeri

    India's Central Board of Secondary Education has made the study of three languages compulsory for students from Grade 9 starting July 1, 2026.

    CBSE clarified that there will be no Board examination for the third language in Grade 10.

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    In a circular issued on May 15, the Board said that at least two of the three languages must be native Indian languages.

    More to follow soon. Please refresh this page for the full version.

    MENAFN16052026000049011007ID1111124504



Khaleej Times

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