Kazakhstan, WMO Discuss Climate Cooperation And Water Security
The issues were reviewed during a meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the World Meteorological Organization and Director General of the UAE National Center of Meteorology Abdulla Al Mandous on May 15, in Astana.
During the talks, Tokayev highlighted the role of the World Meteorological Organization in strengthening international cooperation in the fields of climate, weather, water resources, and disaster risk reduction.
Particular attention was paid to the development of early warning systems, modernization of meteorological infrastructure, and expansion of scientific data exchange.--
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