XRP Whales Reach Fresh All-Time Highs, Hinting At Break Above $1.50

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) XRP (XRP ) continued its rebound from April's low near $1.26, climbing to around $1.50 over the weekend and signaling a potential breakout setup. The move comes as on-chain activity and investor positioning align behind a possible upside move, with the price wrestling to flip the key $1.50 level into support.

Analysts are watching a confluence of signals: a recent surge in XRP whale activity, rising XRP Ledger (XRPL) transactions, and a technical pattern that could unlock further upside if resistance at $1.50 is convincingly breached. While the path forward remains contingent on breaking through near-term hurdles, the combination of on-chain momentum and traditional chart levels provides a framework for how this week might unfold for XRP.

XRP whale addresses-wallets holding at least 10,000 XRP-rose to an all-time high of about 332,230, signaling growing accumulation among larger holders. XRP Ledger monthly transactions reached a record 71 million in April, up from 43 million a year earlier, representing roughly 65% year-over-year growth. A sustained move above the $1.50 resistance is seen as a potential catalyst for the next leg higher, with a measured path toward roughly $1.98 intra-triangle and beyond if buyers can sustain momentum.

Key takeawaysWhales and on-chain conviction

Market data provider Santiment has highlighted a notable uptick in the number of XRP wallets classified as mid-to-large holders, a sign that institutional-leaning investors continue to accumulate even amid volatility. The count of wallets holding at least 10,000 XRP reached a record high of around 332,230, reflecting a broader pattern of persistent accumulation that analysts view as meaningful for longer-term positioning.

Santiment described this trend as part of a broader growth trajectory that has been visible since mid-2024, suggesting that larger holders are adopting a more patient stance, potentially signaling conviction beyond short-term price swings. In the context of XRP's price action, the rising wallet count dovetails with renewed on-chain activity and a price structure that appears to be forming a bullish continuation pattern.

XRPL activity and institutional utility

On-chain activity on the XRP Ledger also surged in April, with monthly XRPL transactions climbing to 71 million-the highest figure on record and well above 43 million a year earlier. Evernorth attributes this jump to expanding institutional utility tied to XRPL-enabled services and partners such as Bitstamp, RLUSD, Braza Bank, and various DeFi protocols. The growth is framed as part of XRPL's broader push to enhance compliance-oriented infrastructure while broadening use cases for institutions and developers alike.

The sustained increase in activity underscores a broader adoption narrative for XRPL beyond speculative trading. As the ecosystem adds liquidity rails and increasingly institutional-friendly tooling, the ledger's utility could reinforce demand dynamics for XRP, particularly if the network's compliance and interoperability capabilities continue to mature.

Technical picture: chart patterns, EMAs, and targets

From a chart perspective, XRP has been navigating an ascending triangle that has capped upside since February. In such patterns, a breakout above the resistance line-confluent with near-term moving averages-often precedes a sustained upward move. The immediate objective, if bulls can push decisively through $1.50, points toward the next resistance band near $1.67-$1.70, where the 200-day exponential moving average sits.

Analysts emphasize that the $1.50 zone is pivotal. A clean breakout above this level would align with the triangle's measured move, projecting a target near $1.98-roughly 36% higher than current levels. By contrast, failure to sustain above $1.50 could see bears reasserting control and delaying a longer-term rally.

Chart observers also note that XRP has defended its daily 20-day EMA since reclaiming the level in early May around $1.42, providing a foundation for the recent advance. Still, the broader hurdle remains the $1.50 area, and some analysts caution that a sustained push above $1.60 would be a more meaningful bullish signal in the near term.

Looking further out, NeelMacro flagged that a decisive break above $1.60 would be required to sustain any meaningful short-term rally, with momentum likely intensifying only if bids push beyond the $2.00 mark. In a complementary view, other analysts have flagged that clearing the $1.50-$1.60 range could unlock momentum toward higher targets, potentially rekindling interest in a move toward the mid-$2s territory if broader market conditions cooperate.

These technical considerations align with broader expectations that a sustained move above the near-term resistance could catalyze a renewed Bitcoin -like impulse across the market, but they also underscore that the path is contingent on a credible breakout rather than a shallow bounce.

As previously reported by Cointelegraph, the $1.50–$1.60 range is a critical inflection zone for XRP in the near term. A breakout beyond this corridor could reframe market sentiment and draw new buyers into the fold, highlighting the potential for a more meaningful rally toward the $2.40 area if momentum continues to build.

What to watch next

Investors and traders will be watching whether XRP can convert the $1.50 resistance into a sturdy new support level. If successful, the chart suggests a clear path toward the $1.70 area and beyond, with the triangle's measured move pointing toward approximately $1.98. A sustained break above $2.00 could bring additional momentum, but that outcome will depend on continued on-chain support and a broader appetite for risk in crypto markets.

Beyond price, the expanding XRPL ecosystem-especially with institutional utility and enhanced compliance features-could help sustain demand for XRP even in choppier times. As always, developments from XRPL's partners and ongoing upgrades to the ledger's infrastructure will be important to monitor for potential shifts in demand dynamics and network activity.

Readers should keep an eye on how the on-chain and on-ledger signals evolve in the weeks ahead, particularly as the market tests the $1.50 level and watches for follow-through above $1.60. The balance between large-holder accumulation, real-world utility, and technical breakout potential will likely shape XRP's trajectory into the next phase of the year.

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