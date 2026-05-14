Piaggio Unveils Star Wars-Inspired Grogu Cargo-Carrying Robot

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Piaggio Fast Forward has launched a new Star Wars-inspired version of its cargo-carrying robot, combining autonomous following technology with the distinctive design of Grogu's floating pram from the Star Wars universe.

The new Grogu gitamini robot, developed in collaboration with Disney and Disney Consumer Products, is based on the company's existing gitamini personal cargo robot platform but redesigned to resemble the transport pod used by the popular Star Wars character.

The launch comes as interest builds around the upcoming film Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu, with the robot forming part of Disney's broader“Star Wars Most Wanted” merchandise campaign for 2026.

Like other robots in Piaggio Fast Forward's gita product line, the Grogu gitamini is designed to autonomously follow its owner using onboard cameras, sensors, and the company's proprietary navigation software.

The robot can carry up to 20 pounds of cargo while navigating around obstacles and pedestrians using what the company describes as“pedestrian etiquette” technology, intended to allow the robot to move smoothly through public spaces while maintaining a comfortable following distance.

The Star Wars-themed version adds custom lighting effects, sound designs, and exterior graphics inspired by the franchise. According to the company, the robot also responds in real time to the movements of its leader with Star Wars-themed audio cues linked to acceleration, deceleration, and stopping.

Additional features include Bluetooth speaker connectivity through the mygita mobile app, allowing users to monitor battery status, customize robot settings, and stream music directly through the robot.

Greg Lynn, CEO of Piaggio Fast Forward, said:“We're thrilled to further our mission of blending PFF's smart technology with one of the most iconic franchises in the entertainment industry to create something that feels joyful, fresh, and unique to the Star Wars galaxy.

“With renewed excitement for a new Star Wars theatrical release, the timing could not have been better to incorporate the fan-favorite Grogu into our robots and bring fans a new way to enjoy the character, wherever their adventures may take them.”

The Grogu gitamini is the second officially licensed Star Wars-themed robot launched by Piaggio Fast Forward, reflecting the growing trend of robotics companies using entertainment partnerships to broaden public engagement with consumer robotics technology.

The robot is available now through the company's website and DisneyStore.