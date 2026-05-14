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Parts Made By Friction Stir Welding
(MENAFN- RCTT) O.V. Roman Powder Metallurgy Institute offers customers friction stir welded details with characteristics in accordance with the declared technical requirements under a manufacturing agreement or the transfer of manufacturing technology under a license agreement and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description At the O.V. Roman Powder Metallurgy Institute developed a new method of welding without melting materials - friction stir welding.
Information about welding materials, technologies, equipment developed at the Institute can be found here. Advantages and Innovations The advantages of this method:
- no melting of welded materials; dissimilar and usually non-weldable materials can be welded;
- weld strength factor 0.8... 0.95 of the base metal without HT, minimum residual deformations and stresses;
- the thickness of the materials to be welded in one pass is determined by the size of the tool for welding;
- economy. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Maritime Industry and Services
Materials
Mobility
Sustainable Construction
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1972 NACE keywords C.24.33 - Cold forming or folding
C.25.50 - Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments Fields of activity of the Institute.
Basic Research:
- development of scientific principles for controlling the properties of composite powder materials on a metal basis with inclusions of a hard (soft) phase using computer simulation of their macrostructure and behavior under conditions of external force and temperature influences;
- development of scientific principles for the creation and methods for controlling the structure and properties of nanostructured composite materials for various functional purposes;
- development of scientific bases for the creation of permeable materials with an organized structure, obtained by powder metallurgy methods for combustion, filtration and catalysis;
- study of heat and mass transfer processes in porous powder materials with an irregular pore structure;
- development of scientific bases for obtaining composite powders of a given chemical and phase composition by mechanical alloying, granulation, self-propagating high-temperature synthesis (SHS) and applying functional protective coatings from powder materials;
- study of the mechanism of hardening of thermally sprayed composite coatings during treatment with highly concentrated energy flows;
- mathematical modeling of the process of formation of deformations and stresses in a welded structure;
- development of theoretical and technological foundations for obtaining economically alloyed welding materials and components for their production;
- study of metallurgical, thermal deformation processes during high-speed plastic deformation of materials to obtain welded joints and materials (friction stir welding);
- carrying out fundamental scientific research on the impact of pulsed processes on various materials, the interaction of compact and discrete powder bodies at various loading rates, including due to the energy of explosives;
- development of a mathematical and computer model of the interaction of a melt particle with a solid surface under conditions of changing environmental parameters and properties of the formed coatings;
Applied research:
- development and implementation of new technological processes, materials and equipment in the field of creating functional ceramics, porous materials for various purposes, layered and cast composite materials using high pressures and various loading rates;
- development of powder low-alloy steels with a nanosized dispersed structure of the ferrite-martensite type, obtained using the mechanisms of interparticle and intergranular sliding in the processes of pressing and heat treatment and the production of products from them;
- obtaining nano-sized additives based on aluminum, copper, silicon, manganese, chromium, phosphorus, carbon and other elements by mechanical activation, SHS, hydrothermal synthesis;
- obtaining capillary-porous powder materials with an irregular pore structure based on copper, nickel, titanium, aluminum to intensify heat and mass transfer processes in cooling systems for new electronic devices, components of personal computers, laptops;
- obtaining highly efficient porous and highly porous cellular materials with functional coatings by creating a composite microstructure such as metal-ceramic, polymer-ceramic, ceramic-ceramic, (filter elements, membranes) for energy-saving processes for cleaning liquids and gases;
- production of hard alloys with the introduction of nanocrystalline carbides and oxides of transition metals for the manufacture of shaping tools;
- development of technologies for obtaining carbon-carbon materials and products from them;
- study of processes of high-speed plastic deformation of materials during friction stir welding;
- development of new composite powder materials with high performance properties of high-density, capillary-porous, wear-resistant, radio-absorbing, heat-shielding, etc. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
License agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing details made by friction stir welding with characteristics in accordance with the stated technical requirements under a manufacturing agreement or the transfer of manufacturing technology under a license agreement.
Partners interested in acquiring friction stir welded details with characteristics in accordance with the stated technical requirements under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought 251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
Sole proprietor
Information about welding materials, technologies, equipment developed at the Institute can be found here. Advantages and Innovations The advantages of this method:
- no melting of welded materials; dissimilar and usually non-weldable materials can be welded;
- weld strength factor 0.8... 0.95 of the base metal without HT, minimum residual deformations and stresses;
- the thickness of the materials to be welded in one pass is determined by the size of the tool for welding;
- economy. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Maritime Industry and Services
Materials
Mobility
Sustainable Construction
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1972 NACE keywords C.24.33 - Cold forming or folding
C.25.50 - Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments Fields of activity of the Institute.
Basic Research:
- development of scientific principles for controlling the properties of composite powder materials on a metal basis with inclusions of a hard (soft) phase using computer simulation of their macrostructure and behavior under conditions of external force and temperature influences;
- development of scientific principles for the creation and methods for controlling the structure and properties of nanostructured composite materials for various functional purposes;
- development of scientific bases for the creation of permeable materials with an organized structure, obtained by powder metallurgy methods for combustion, filtration and catalysis;
- study of heat and mass transfer processes in porous powder materials with an irregular pore structure;
- development of scientific bases for obtaining composite powders of a given chemical and phase composition by mechanical alloying, granulation, self-propagating high-temperature synthesis (SHS) and applying functional protective coatings from powder materials;
- study of the mechanism of hardening of thermally sprayed composite coatings during treatment with highly concentrated energy flows;
- mathematical modeling of the process of formation of deformations and stresses in a welded structure;
- development of theoretical and technological foundations for obtaining economically alloyed welding materials and components for their production;
- study of metallurgical, thermal deformation processes during high-speed plastic deformation of materials to obtain welded joints and materials (friction stir welding);
- carrying out fundamental scientific research on the impact of pulsed processes on various materials, the interaction of compact and discrete powder bodies at various loading rates, including due to the energy of explosives;
- development of a mathematical and computer model of the interaction of a melt particle with a solid surface under conditions of changing environmental parameters and properties of the formed coatings;
Applied research:
- development and implementation of new technological processes, materials and equipment in the field of creating functional ceramics, porous materials for various purposes, layered and cast composite materials using high pressures and various loading rates;
- development of powder low-alloy steels with a nanosized dispersed structure of the ferrite-martensite type, obtained using the mechanisms of interparticle and intergranular sliding in the processes of pressing and heat treatment and the production of products from them;
- obtaining nano-sized additives based on aluminum, copper, silicon, manganese, chromium, phosphorus, carbon and other elements by mechanical activation, SHS, hydrothermal synthesis;
- obtaining capillary-porous powder materials with an irregular pore structure based on copper, nickel, titanium, aluminum to intensify heat and mass transfer processes in cooling systems for new electronic devices, components of personal computers, laptops;
- obtaining highly efficient porous and highly porous cellular materials with functional coatings by creating a composite microstructure such as metal-ceramic, polymer-ceramic, ceramic-ceramic, (filter elements, membranes) for energy-saving processes for cleaning liquids and gases;
- production of hard alloys with the introduction of nanocrystalline carbides and oxides of transition metals for the manufacture of shaping tools;
- development of technologies for obtaining carbon-carbon materials and products from them;
- study of processes of high-speed plastic deformation of materials during friction stir welding;
- development of new composite powder materials with high performance properties of high-density, capillary-porous, wear-resistant, radio-absorbing, heat-shielding, etc. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
License agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing details made by friction stir welding with characteristics in accordance with the stated technical requirements under a manufacturing agreement or the transfer of manufacturing technology under a license agreement.
Partners interested in acquiring friction stir welded details with characteristics in accordance with the stated technical requirements under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought 251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
Sole proprietor
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