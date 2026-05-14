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How Integrated CNC Lathe Roll Marking Systems Help Manufacturers Eliminate Secondary Operations And Reduce Cycle Time
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Manufacturers are constantly looking for ways to reduce cycle time, improve throughput, and eliminate unnecessary production steps – it is the key goal of every single great manufacturer. One silent process that often slows production is moving parts from the CNC lathe to a separate engraving or marking station. Unfortunately, this simple process can add time and cost through extra handling and processes.
Columbia Marking Tools has advanced CNC Automatic Roll Marking Attachments that allow manufacturers to mark parts directly inside the CNC turning operation – eliminating the silent costly issue. By combining machining and marking into one cycle, shops can reduce handling, eliminate secondary operations, and improve overall production efficiency.
Unlike traditional engraving, which cuts each character into the material one line at a time, roll marking uses a rolling die to create a deep, permanent impression while the part rotates in the lathe. This process is significantly faster than engraving and produces clean, highly readable marks with less spindle time and reduced tool wear.
CMT's R800 CNC Roll Marking Attachment and R900 CNC Roll Marking Attachment are designed for direct integration into CNC lathes and machining. The system uses roll dies or interchangeable type holders to mark the outer diameter of the workpiece during the machining cycle.
The R800 features a standard supported die arrangement suitable for many CNC applications. The R900 is designed for marking close to the collet face where clearance is limited, making it ideal for compact parts and tight machining setups.
Integrating marking directly into the CNC cycle helps manufacturers reduce operator handling, minimize part movement between departments, and lower work-in-process inventory. For high-volume production environments, eliminating a separate marking process can lead to significant productivity improvements without adding additional equipment or labor.
Roll marking also supports lean manufacturing and automated CNC cells by simplifying part flow and helping maintain consistent traceability marks throughout production.
Permanent part identification remains essential across automotive, aerospace, fittings, and industrial manufacturing applications for traceability, heat codes, serialization, and compliance requirements. Roll marking produces durable impressions that remain visible even after coating or finishing processes.
For manufacturers looking to improve output from existing CNC equipment, integrated roll marking provides a simple and efficient way to combine machining and permanent marking into one operation.
For more information on CNC Roll Marking systems and technical resources, visit Columbia Marking Tools.
Columbia Marking Tools has advanced CNC Automatic Roll Marking Attachments that allow manufacturers to mark parts directly inside the CNC turning operation – eliminating the silent costly issue. By combining machining and marking into one cycle, shops can reduce handling, eliminate secondary operations, and improve overall production efficiency.
Unlike traditional engraving, which cuts each character into the material one line at a time, roll marking uses a rolling die to create a deep, permanent impression while the part rotates in the lathe. This process is significantly faster than engraving and produces clean, highly readable marks with less spindle time and reduced tool wear.
CMT's R800 CNC Roll Marking Attachment and R900 CNC Roll Marking Attachment are designed for direct integration into CNC lathes and machining. The system uses roll dies or interchangeable type holders to mark the outer diameter of the workpiece during the machining cycle.
The R800 features a standard supported die arrangement suitable for many CNC applications. The R900 is designed for marking close to the collet face where clearance is limited, making it ideal for compact parts and tight machining setups.
Integrating marking directly into the CNC cycle helps manufacturers reduce operator handling, minimize part movement between departments, and lower work-in-process inventory. For high-volume production environments, eliminating a separate marking process can lead to significant productivity improvements without adding additional equipment or labor.
Roll marking also supports lean manufacturing and automated CNC cells by simplifying part flow and helping maintain consistent traceability marks throughout production.
Permanent part identification remains essential across automotive, aerospace, fittings, and industrial manufacturing applications for traceability, heat codes, serialization, and compliance requirements. Roll marking produces durable impressions that remain visible even after coating or finishing processes.
For manufacturers looking to improve output from existing CNC equipment, integrated roll marking provides a simple and efficient way to combine machining and permanent marking into one operation.
For more information on CNC Roll Marking systems and technical resources, visit Columbia Marking Tools.
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