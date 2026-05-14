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Xi Calls for “Partners, Not Rivals” Approach in Talks with Trump in Beijing
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the United States and China to treat each other as “partners, not rivals” during high-level talks with US President Donald Trump in Beijing, according to reports.
Speaking at the Great Hall of the People, Xi said both countries benefit from cooperation and suffer from confrontation, emphasizing that global attention is focused on the meeting.
As stated by reports, Xi said, “We should help each other succeed, prosper together, and find the right way for major countries to get along in the new era.” He added that the international system is undergoing major shifts, describing the current period as one of “transformations not seen in a century” and a “new crossroads” in global affairs.
Xi framed the US–China relationship as central to global stability, arguing that the two sides must address “questions vital to history, to the world, and to the people,” including whether they can establish a new model of major-power relations and jointly manage global challenges.
He said he has consistently believed that the two economies share more common interests than differences, and that each country’s success can serve as an opportunity for the other. According to reports, he also stressed that stable relations would benefit the wider international community.
Xi further signaled openness to continued dialogue, saying he looked forward to working with Trump to guide what he described as the “giant ship” of China–US relations and to potentially mark 2026 as a milestone year in bilateral ties.
He also highlighted the economic relationship between the two countries, describing it as mutually beneficial. As reported by Xinhua, Xi said recent talks between economic and trade teams had produced “generally balanced and positive outcomes,” which he characterized as favorable for both nations and global markets.
Speaking at the Great Hall of the People, Xi said both countries benefit from cooperation and suffer from confrontation, emphasizing that global attention is focused on the meeting.
As stated by reports, Xi said, “We should help each other succeed, prosper together, and find the right way for major countries to get along in the new era.” He added that the international system is undergoing major shifts, describing the current period as one of “transformations not seen in a century” and a “new crossroads” in global affairs.
Xi framed the US–China relationship as central to global stability, arguing that the two sides must address “questions vital to history, to the world, and to the people,” including whether they can establish a new model of major-power relations and jointly manage global challenges.
He said he has consistently believed that the two economies share more common interests than differences, and that each country’s success can serve as an opportunity for the other. According to reports, he also stressed that stable relations would benefit the wider international community.
Xi further signaled openness to continued dialogue, saying he looked forward to working with Trump to guide what he described as the “giant ship” of China–US relations and to potentially mark 2026 as a milestone year in bilateral ties.
He also highlighted the economic relationship between the two countries, describing it as mutually beneficial. As reported by Xinhua, Xi said recent talks between economic and trade teams had produced “generally balanced and positive outcomes,” which he characterized as favorable for both nations and global markets.
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