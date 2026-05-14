Statewide 'May Matters' Campaign Launches To Boost Georgia Primary Election Participation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Georgians United has partnered with In Good Company to launch May Matters, a nonpartisan public awareness campaign designed to increase participation in Georgia's primary elections, one of the most overlooked - yet most consequential - elections in Georgia. The campaign is rooted in a simple reality: in Georgia, many of the state's most important elections are effectively decided in May, long before voters cast ballots in November.

The initiative includes a communications toolkit with ready-to-use graphics, messaging, social media content, and outreach materials for businesses, nonprofits, chambers of commerce, faith organizations, media outlets, schools, and community groups.

The May Matters toolkit is free and publicly available. Organizations and individuals are encouraged to sign up, download materials, and share voter reminders throughout the primary election season.

Why the May Primary Matters

Despite Georgia's high turnout in presidential and general elections, participation in primary elections remains among the lowest in the nation. According to an analysis of Georgia election data conducted by May Matters:

- Georgia ranks near the bottom nationally in voter turnout for primary elections.

- Only 15% of Georgia's voting-age population participated in the 2024 primary election.

- In 2024, 13 of Georgia's 14 U.S. House races were effectively decided in the primary election, with only one race decided in November.

- Voters aged 65 and older accounted for approximately one-third of all primary voters in 2024 and yet only represent 15% of the population.

- Several of the races, such as the two Supreme Court seats and the school board positions, are decided only in the primary (and will not be included in the November election).

(Source: Georgia Secretary of State election data)

“This campaign exists because the future of Georgia is too important to be determined by such a small percentage of voters,” said Jimmy Childre, board chair of Georgians United.“Millions of registered voters simply don't realize that May is often when the real decisions are made.”

Childre also emphasized that Georgia's primary system is open to all voters, regardless of party affiliation.

“In Georgia, voters do not have to register with a political party in order to vote in a primary,” Childre said.“Every eligible voter can choose the ballot - Republican, Democrat, or nonpartisan - that best reflects the candidates and issues they care about.”

Sonny Deriso, a Georgians United leader, said the campaign also aims to strengthen civic participation as a foundation for Georgia's long-term economic and community success.

“If we want a strong future for Georgia - with thriving communities, a competitive workforce, and a stable economy - participation in the May primary is critical,” Deriso said.“Businesses, chambers, media organizations, community and faith leaders are uniquely positioned to help increase awareness and turnout.”

The May Matters campaign kicked off in mid-April this year and is making a difference. According to the website GeorgiaVotes, early turnout thus far in the 2026 Georgia primary is 12% higher than the 2022 primary.

“The GA Chamber is proud to support May Matters,” said Chris Clark, President and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.“Together, we're encouraging Georgians and their communities to show up, stay informed, and to make their voices heard in this year's primary because the decisions made today will shape the future of our workforce, our economy, and our families.”

Georgians United encourages all registered voters to do their research and make a plan to vote. Early voting ends May 15, and the official Primary Election Day is May 19.

For more information and to access the toolkit, visit May Matters Georgia. (GaMatters)

ABOUT GEORGIANS UNITED

Georgians United is a Georgia-based, cross-partisan, non-profit organization committed to revitalizing our democracy. Members of Georgians United come from across the state and an array of professional, political, and religious backgrounds, with the shared mission of engaging more voters in the primary election.

ABOUT MAY MATTERS

May Matters is a nonpartisan civic education initiative by In Good Company ( ) dedicated to increasing participation in the Georgia primary elections. The coalition partners with businesses, faith communities, associations, non-profits, and civic organizations to provide clear, accurate information about how the primary process works. May Matters does not endorse candidates or take positions on public policy. Learn more: GaMatters