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Azerbaijan, Syria Discuss Cooperation In Reconstruction

Azerbaijan, Syria Discuss Cooperation In Reconstruction


2026-05-14 05:04:58
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Chargé d'Affaires in Syria, Elnur Shahhuseynov, and Syria's Minister of Public Works and Housing, Mustafa Abdul Razzaq, discussed bilateral cooperation in housing construction and reconstruction, as well as challenges facing the sector, AzerNEWS reports, citing SANA.

During the meeting, held on Wednesday in Damascus, Minister Abdel Razzaq highlighted the areas in which the Ministry is currently engaged, the obstacles related to the reconstruction process, and the scale of damage across various provinces.

The Azerbaijani side shared Azerbaijan's successful experience in housing development, infrastructure modernization, and post-conflict reconstruction. Discussions focused on innovative and sustainable solutions that could support Syria's rebuilding process.

Both sides emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation and exchanging expertise in urban development and reconstruction initiatives.

Image: SANA

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