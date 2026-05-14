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Zelenskyy Calls on Europe to Unify Defenses
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Bucharest Nine summit in Romania on Wednesday, making an urgent case for a more self-reliant and deeply integrated European defense architecture — one no longer susceptible to the unpredictability of shifting global alliances.
Zelenskyy shared the address on Telegram, pressing the continent to consolidate its defense resources, production capacity, and military capabilities across both EU and NATO frameworks.
"Europe cannot depend on changing geopolitical moods," he said, calling for deeper integration of defense resources, production and capabilities to strengthen the EU and NATO.
Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine is already exporting hard-won security expertise beyond its borders — to Persian Gulf nations and across regions including the Middle East and the South Caucasus — and is now moving to replicate that cooperation within Europe itself.
Central to his pitch was a proposed "Drone Deal" for the EU, which he said had already been discussed with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He called for the initiative to be advanced both through EU institutional channels and via bilateral agreements between member states.
Zelenskyy argued that hardware alone is no longer sufficient in modern warfare — what matters equally is battlefield experience and the capacity to adapt in real time, assets he said only Ukraine currently possesses in depth.
"This experience exists only in Ukraine, only among our soldiers," he said, urging partners to avoid delays and invest in joint defense production and cooperation.
He called for these commitments to be embedded in the EU's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program, designed to accelerate the rearmament and modernization of European defense industries in response to present-day security demands.
On Russia, Zelenskyy pressed for sustained diplomatic and economic pressure, saying that sanctions and "long-range capabilities" — a reference widely understood to encompass Ukraine's drone strike campaign — were already delivering measurable results.
He also championed the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, describing it as an indispensable procurement mechanism enabling Ukraine to acquire anti-missile systems while European production lines continue to scale up.
Zelenskyy closed with a broader warning against treating economic and security policy as separate domains, arguing that energy prices, fuel costs, and European industrial competitiveness are inextricably bound to the continent's long-term security posture.
Zelenskyy shared the address on Telegram, pressing the continent to consolidate its defense resources, production capacity, and military capabilities across both EU and NATO frameworks.
"Europe cannot depend on changing geopolitical moods," he said, calling for deeper integration of defense resources, production and capabilities to strengthen the EU and NATO.
Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine is already exporting hard-won security expertise beyond its borders — to Persian Gulf nations and across regions including the Middle East and the South Caucasus — and is now moving to replicate that cooperation within Europe itself.
Central to his pitch was a proposed "Drone Deal" for the EU, which he said had already been discussed with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He called for the initiative to be advanced both through EU institutional channels and via bilateral agreements between member states.
Zelenskyy argued that hardware alone is no longer sufficient in modern warfare — what matters equally is battlefield experience and the capacity to adapt in real time, assets he said only Ukraine currently possesses in depth.
"This experience exists only in Ukraine, only among our soldiers," he said, urging partners to avoid delays and invest in joint defense production and cooperation.
He called for these commitments to be embedded in the EU's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program, designed to accelerate the rearmament and modernization of European defense industries in response to present-day security demands.
On Russia, Zelenskyy pressed for sustained diplomatic and economic pressure, saying that sanctions and "long-range capabilities" — a reference widely understood to encompass Ukraine's drone strike campaign — were already delivering measurable results.
He also championed the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, describing it as an indispensable procurement mechanism enabling Ukraine to acquire anti-missile systems while European production lines continue to scale up.
Zelenskyy closed with a broader warning against treating economic and security policy as separate domains, arguing that energy prices, fuel costs, and European industrial competitiveness are inextricably bound to the continent's long-term security posture.
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