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Mladenov Says Hamas Not Required to Disappear Under Gaza Ceasefire Plan
(MENAFN) The head of the Board of Peace overseeing the US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, stated on Wednesday that the international plan does not call for Hamas to cease existing as a political movement.
Speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem, Mladenov clarified that while political exclusion is not the objective, the disarmament of Hamas and other armed factions is a firm requirement.
He stressed that the presence of armed groups in civilian areas makes long-term stability impossible, saying, "You cannot build a future with armed groups running the streets, hiding in tunnels and stockpiling weapons. You cannot deliver reconstruction with militias on every corner,"
In response, Hamas said it was surprised by the comments and reiterated its position calling for the immediate activation of a national administrative body to take over governance in Gaza and assume full responsibilities, along with the necessary operational support.
A spokesperson for the group, Hazem Qassem, said the movement had already taken steps to transfer administrative control of various areas in the enclave to the proposed national committee.
Mladenov also warned that despite seven months having passed since the ceasefire began in October 2025, the political and reconstruction process in Gaza remains stalled, stating that “the door to the future of Gaza is still closed.”
Speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem, Mladenov clarified that while political exclusion is not the objective, the disarmament of Hamas and other armed factions is a firm requirement.
He stressed that the presence of armed groups in civilian areas makes long-term stability impossible, saying, "You cannot build a future with armed groups running the streets, hiding in tunnels and stockpiling weapons. You cannot deliver reconstruction with militias on every corner,"
In response, Hamas said it was surprised by the comments and reiterated its position calling for the immediate activation of a national administrative body to take over governance in Gaza and assume full responsibilities, along with the necessary operational support.
A spokesperson for the group, Hazem Qassem, said the movement had already taken steps to transfer administrative control of various areas in the enclave to the proposed national committee.
Mladenov also warned that despite seven months having passed since the ceasefire began in October 2025, the political and reconstruction process in Gaza remains stalled, stating that “the door to the future of Gaza is still closed.”
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