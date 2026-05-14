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UK Economy Records Solid First-Quarter Growth
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom’s economy expanded by 0.6% during the first three months ending in March 2026, largely fueled by robust performance in the services sector, according to figures released Thursday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Real gross domestic product (GDP) climbed 0.6% in the first quarter when compared with the three months ending in December 2025. This followed earlier increases of 0.5% in the three months to February and 0.4% in the three months to January, reflecting a steady upward economic trend.
The services sector, which represents the biggest share of the British economy, advanced by 0.8% during the quarter to March and delivered the strongest boost to total GDP expansion.
Meanwhile, production activity edged up by 0.2% over the same timeframe, while the construction industry posted a 0.4% increase. The rise in construction signaled a recovery after five straight rolling three-month periods of decline.
The office also reported that GDP stood 1% higher in the three months to March compared with the corresponding period one year earlier.
Within the services industry, 11 out of 14 subsectors recorded growth during the quarter. The most significant positive impact came from wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, which surged by 2%, marking its fastest three-month increase since August 2021.
Output in the information and communication sector rose 1.7%, supported by gains in computer programming, consultancy and related services, alongside publishing activities. In addition, professional, scientific and technical services experienced growth of 1.2%.
Real gross domestic product (GDP) climbed 0.6% in the first quarter when compared with the three months ending in December 2025. This followed earlier increases of 0.5% in the three months to February and 0.4% in the three months to January, reflecting a steady upward economic trend.
The services sector, which represents the biggest share of the British economy, advanced by 0.8% during the quarter to March and delivered the strongest boost to total GDP expansion.
Meanwhile, production activity edged up by 0.2% over the same timeframe, while the construction industry posted a 0.4% increase. The rise in construction signaled a recovery after five straight rolling three-month periods of decline.
The office also reported that GDP stood 1% higher in the three months to March compared with the corresponding period one year earlier.
Within the services industry, 11 out of 14 subsectors recorded growth during the quarter. The most significant positive impact came from wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, which surged by 2%, marking its fastest three-month increase since August 2021.
Output in the information and communication sector rose 1.7%, supported by gains in computer programming, consultancy and related services, alongside publishing activities. In addition, professional, scientific and technical services experienced growth of 1.2%.
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