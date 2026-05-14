403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italian President Urges End to Regional Conflict
(MENAFN) Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday appealed for an end to a “permanent state of war” in the Middle East, according to a news agency, which cited informed sources at the Quirinale Palace.
During a telephone conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Mattarella described assaults against personnel serving with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) as “unacceptable.”
The Italian leader also emphasized the need to uphold freedom of navigation across international waters.
Tensions throughout the region have intensified since the United States and Israel carried out attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory strikes from Tehran against Israel and American allies in the Gulf, as well as the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire came into force on April 8 through mediation efforts led by Pakistan, although negotiations in Islamabad failed to secure a permanent settlement. The truce was later prolonged by US President Donald Trump without specifying a deadline.
On Sunday, Iran delivered Pakistan its reply to a US proposal aimed at ending the conflict, but Trump rejected the response as “totally unacceptable.”
During a telephone conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Mattarella described assaults against personnel serving with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) as “unacceptable.”
The Italian leader also emphasized the need to uphold freedom of navigation across international waters.
Tensions throughout the region have intensified since the United States and Israel carried out attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory strikes from Tehran against Israel and American allies in the Gulf, as well as the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire came into force on April 8 through mediation efforts led by Pakistan, although negotiations in Islamabad failed to secure a permanent settlement. The truce was later prolonged by US President Donald Trump without specifying a deadline.
On Sunday, Iran delivered Pakistan its reply to a US proposal aimed at ending the conflict, but Trump rejected the response as “totally unacceptable.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment