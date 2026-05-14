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Vessel Reportedly Seized Near UAE Waters
(MENAFN) The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced on Thursday that a ship had allegedly been captured by “unauthorized personnel” near the shoreline of the United Arab Emirates and was reportedly moving toward Iranian territorial waters.
According to a statement issued by the maritime monitoring body, authorities received information about the occurrence roughly 38 nautical miles northeast of Fujairah.
The agency noted that the vessel’s security officer stated that “the vessel has been taken by unauthorized personnel while at anchor and is now bound for Iranian Territorial Waters.”
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) added that investigations into the episode remain underway and urged ships operating nearby to notify authorities of any unusual or suspicious movements.
No immediate information was released concerning the ship’s identity or the individuals connected to the reported takeover.
Tensions across the region have intensified following military strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. The attacks prompted retaliatory measures from Tehran targeting Israel, in addition to US partners in the Gulf region, alongside the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire later came into force on April 8 through mediation efforts led by Pakistan. However, negotiations held in Islamabad did not succeed in securing a permanent settlement. US President Donald Trump subsequently prolonged the truce without specifying a final expiration date.
According to a statement issued by the maritime monitoring body, authorities received information about the occurrence roughly 38 nautical miles northeast of Fujairah.
The agency noted that the vessel’s security officer stated that “the vessel has been taken by unauthorized personnel while at anchor and is now bound for Iranian Territorial Waters.”
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) added that investigations into the episode remain underway and urged ships operating nearby to notify authorities of any unusual or suspicious movements.
No immediate information was released concerning the ship’s identity or the individuals connected to the reported takeover.
Tensions across the region have intensified following military strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. The attacks prompted retaliatory measures from Tehran targeting Israel, in addition to US partners in the Gulf region, alongside the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire later came into force on April 8 through mediation efforts led by Pakistan. However, negotiations held in Islamabad did not succeed in securing a permanent settlement. US President Donald Trump subsequently prolonged the truce without specifying a final expiration date.
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