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UNIFIL Warns of Drone Risks Near Its Positions in Lebanon
(MENAFN) The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, UNIFIL, has voiced concern over increased military activity involving both Hezbollah and Israeli forces near its positions, citing heightened risks to personnel due to the growing use of drones.
In a statement released on Wednesday, UNIFIL said it is increasingly worried about operations occurring close to its facilities, noting that drone activity has resulted in explosions in and around its bases and placed peacekeepers in danger.
The mission reported that on Monday between 5:00 and 5:30 p.m., three drones believed to be linked to Hezbollah detonated in an area where Israeli forces may have been present, just meters from its headquarters in Naqoura in southern Lebanon.
It added that another drone exploded in the same vicinity on Tuesday around 5:20 p.m., followed shortly after by a further detonation inside the UNIFIL Naqoura headquarters itself.
While no injuries were reported, some buildings sustained damage.
In a separate incident on Sunday evening, a drone crashed in an open area within the same headquarters compound, though no casualties were recorded.
UNIFIL emphasized that these repeated incidents highlight growing operational risks in an increasingly volatile environment along the southern Lebanon frontier.
In a statement released on Wednesday, UNIFIL said it is increasingly worried about operations occurring close to its facilities, noting that drone activity has resulted in explosions in and around its bases and placed peacekeepers in danger.
The mission reported that on Monday between 5:00 and 5:30 p.m., three drones believed to be linked to Hezbollah detonated in an area where Israeli forces may have been present, just meters from its headquarters in Naqoura in southern Lebanon.
It added that another drone exploded in the same vicinity on Tuesday around 5:20 p.m., followed shortly after by a further detonation inside the UNIFIL Naqoura headquarters itself.
While no injuries were reported, some buildings sustained damage.
In a separate incident on Sunday evening, a drone crashed in an open area within the same headquarters compound, though no casualties were recorded.
UNIFIL emphasized that these repeated incidents highlight growing operational risks in an increasingly volatile environment along the southern Lebanon frontier.
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