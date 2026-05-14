Sheikh Joaan Crowns Winners As Qatar Claim Team Showjumping Gold

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: President of the Olympic Council of Asia and Qatar Olympic Committee H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, also the Chairman of the Organising Committee of the 4th GCC Games, crowned the podium winners as hosts Qatar dominated the team showjumping competition to clinch gold at Qatar Equestrian Federation's (QEF) Indoor Arena.

The quartet of Faleh Suwaid Al-Ajmi, Salman Mohammed Al-Emadi, Khalid Mohammed Al-Emadi and Bassem Mohammed yesterday excelled in the 145cm event, which featured two rounds and a jump-off, to secure the top podium place.

The United Arab Emirates team took silver, while Kuwait settled for bronze in third place after a competitive contest featuring strong regional line-ups.

QEF President Badr bin Mohammed Al-Darwish hailed the gold medal as a significant milestone for Qatari equestrian sport, crediting the result to sustained preparation, teamwork and strong technical planning.

He added that the achievement reflects the continued support for equestrian development in Qatar and the growing competitiveness of national riders on the regional stage.