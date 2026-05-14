Red Fort Blast Case: Delhi Court To Hear NIA Chargesheet On June 4

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) A Delhi court is scheduled to hear on June 4 the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) voluminous chargesheet filed in connection with the deadly Red Fort blast case that claimed 11 lives and left several others injured.

The chargesheet, running into around 7,500 pages, was filed earlier on Thursday by the anti-terror agency before the Patiala House Court against 10 accused under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act, and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The high-intensity Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) explosion had taken place near the Red Fort area on November 10, 2025, triggering a nationwide security alert and causing extensive damage to surrounding property.

Hind (AGuH), an outfit considered an offshoot of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). Among those named in the chargesheet is the alleged mastermind, Dr Umer Un Nabi, a Pulwama-based former Assistant Professor of Medicine at Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad, who was killed in the blast. The agency has proposed the abatement of charges against him. The other accused arrayed in the chargesheet include Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar. The anti-terror agency said its investigation was spread across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and the Delhi-NCR region, and included examination of 588 witnesses, over 395 documentary records and more than 200 seized exhibits and material objects. Earlier in March, the Patiala House Court had granted the NIA an additional 45 days to complete its probe in the case after the probe agency submitted that crucial new leads had emerged and a large volume of digital evidence was under examination.

According to the NIA, all the accused named in the prosecution complaint were allegedly associated with Ansar Ghazwat