Commercial Lighting Market Size, Share, Demand & Forecast By, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Commercial Lighting Market Size The commercial lighting market size was valued at USD 62.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 66.1 billion in 2026 to USD 103.7 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2026–2034), as per Straits Research analysis. The commercial lighting market is evolving through smart controls, energy-efficient upgrades, and retrofit-led modernization of aging infrastructure. IoT-enabled lighting systems with sensors and automated dimming improve workplace efficiency while reducing energy waste in commercial spaces. A major growth driver is LED retrofit adoption, supported by strong measurable savings in real deployments. According to the US General Services Administration (GSA) in November 2025, advanced lighting controls combined with LED systems have delivered up to 78% energy savings in federal building retrofit projects compared to traditional lighting setups. This highlights the scale of efficiency gains achievable through modern lighting upgrades across offices, campuses, and public buildings. Increasing deployment of connected lighting, retrofit conversions, and intelligent control platforms continues to reshape demand patterns, while also enabling stronger energy optimization outcomes in large commercial infrastructure networks. Key Market Insights Asia Pacific accounted for the largest commercial lighting market share of 41.87% in 2025. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 6.43%. Based on type, the luminaries segment in the market is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.63% over the forecast period. Based on lighting type, the LED-based lighting segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.06% over the forecast period. Based on offering, hardware accounted for the largest share of 72.34% in 2025. Based on installation type, the retrofit segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period. Based on application, outdoor lighting segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.39% over the forecast period. Based on end user, commercial offices accounted for the largest share of 34.63% in 2025. The US commercial lighting market size was valued at USD 15.63 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 16.53 billion in 2026. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 62.5 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 66.1 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 103.7 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 5.8% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Signify NV, WAC Lighting, Cree Lighting, Siteco GmbH, Wipro Lighting Limited

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Emerging Trends in the Commercial Lighting Market Shift toward Smart Office Initiatives

A shift toward smart office initiatives presents a major commercial lighting market trend, where lighting systems are integrated with IoT-enabled controls such as occupancy sensors, daylight harvesting, and automated dimming to enhance workplace efficiency and employee comfort. For example, Signify has deployed its Interact Office connected lighting system in advanced smart buildings like The Edge in Amsterdam, where sensors continuously monitor occupancy patterns and natural light availability to automatically adjust illumination levels across workspaces. This enables optimized energy use by ensuring lights are only active where and when needed, while also creating personalized lighting conditions that improve employee well-being and productivity in different zones of the building.

Shift Toward Energy-efficient and Connected Lighting Solutions

Commercial spaces are increasingly adopting energy-efficient and connected lighting solutions to reduce operational costs and meet sustainability goals. Advanced LED-based systems combined with smart control platforms enable real-time monitoring, remote management, and optimized energy consumption across large facilities. For instance, Schneider Electric has implemented integrated lighting control systems in commercial complexes such as corporate campuses and retail chains, improving energy efficiency while supporting centralized building management strategies.

Commercial Lighting Market Drivers Expansion of Retrofit Projects in Aging Commercial Infrastructure and Adaptable Lighting Drives Market

A large stock of commercial buildings still relies on outdated fluorescent and halogen lighting systems, which increases energy consumption and maintenance needs, driving commercial lighting market demand. Rising electricity costs and stricter efficiency norms push building owners to upgrade lighting infrastructure. This drives strong demand for retrofit LED solutions that can be installed with minimal structural changes. Manufacturers respond with modular fixtures, smart drivers, and plug-and-play controls. Office complexes and retail chains in cities like London and New York are widely replacing legacy systems with LED retrofits integrated with sensors to reduce operating costs.

Commercial spaces are increasingly adopting adaptable lighting to enhance productivity, branding, and user experience, driving demand for advanced LED systems with controllable optics and IoT-enabled platforms. Businesses prefer lighting that adjusts color temperature and intensity throughout the day to align with work patterns and visual comfort needs. Providers are integrating smart controllers and software-enabled luminaires for real-time adjustments, with coworking spaces and modern hotels already using tunable lighting to improve comfort and spatial experience.

Commercial Lighting Market Restraints Interoperability Issues and Dependence on Stable Digital Infrastructure Restrains Commercial Lighting Market

A key global market restraint is heavy reliance on different communication protocols, proprietary software platforms, and control standards developed by individual vendors. These systems do not always integrate smoothly with each other or with existing building management platforms. This creates coordination challenges during installation and expansion across multi-site facilities. Thus, the enterprises face higher integration effort, vendor lock-in risks, and increased customization costs, which slows large-scale adoption of advanced connected lighting solutions in commercial buildings.

Modern commercial lighting systems depend on continuous connectivity, reliable network coverage, and stable cloud-based control platforms for real-time monitoring and automation. In many commercial properties, especially older buildings or regions with weak digital infrastructure, network instability and limited IT readiness disrupt system performance. This leads to inconsistent lighting control, reduced automation benefits, and higher maintenance intervention. Consequently, building owners delay or avoid full deployment of smart lighting systems due to concerns over operational reliability and infrastructure readiness.

Commercial Lighting Market Opportunities Expansion into Carbon Credit and Development of Edge Computing-enabled Lighting Networks Offers Growth Opportunities

The adoption of energy-efficient smart lighting systems is opening new growth avenues for lighting manufacturers, ESCOs, smart city developers, and infrastructure operators to participate in carbon credit and emissions reduction programs. LED retrofits and intelligent lighting controls reduce electricity consumption and carbon emissions, enabling companies to generate tradable carbon credits while improving sustainability performance. This is particularly relevant for municipalities, commercial building operators, and industrial facilities pursuing ESG goals and green financing initiatives.

A key commercial lighting market growth opportunity is the integration of edge computing into connected lighting systems. This creates opportunities for smart lighting providers, IoT platform developers, telecom operators, and smart building technology companies. Edge-enabled lighting networks can process real-time data for occupancy tracking, environmental sensing, traffic analytics, and energy optimization without relying on centralized cloud systems. This transforms lighting infrastructure into multifunctional digital platforms supporting smart cities, industrial automation, and connected commercial ecosystems.

Regional Insights Asia Pacific: Market Dominance by Deep Integration of Lighting Systems and Strong Government-Led LED Adoption Programs

The Asia Pacific commercial lighting market accounted for a share of 41.85% in 2025 and is expected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by large-scale commercial construction activity, rapid urban expansion, and strong government focus on energy efficiency. Countries in this region are investing heavily in smart cities, metro rail projects, airports, and commercial real estate developments, which directly increases lighting demand. Manufacturing dominance in the region also ensures cost-efficient production of LEDs and smart lighting components, supporting wider adoption. Rising electricity demand in dense urban centers pushes adoption of energy-saving LED and connected lighting systems. Rapid growth of retail malls, IT parks, and industrial corridors accelerates installation of advanced lighting infrastructure across both new and retrofit projects.

The commercial lighting market in China is driven by the integration of advanced lighting systems across industrial parks, manufacturing zones, and dense urban commercial clusters. Strong domestic LED manufacturing supports large-scale deployment of connected lighting technologies in offices, logistics hubs, and public infrastructure. Rising adoption of digitally managed buildings, smart campuses, and redevelopment of aging urban infrastructure is further accelerating replacement of conventional systems with intelligent centrally controlled lighting networks.

The market expansion in India is driven by government-led LED adoption programs, smart city projects, and rising urban electrification. Initiatives such as the UJALA program under the Bureau of Energy Efficiency distributed around 36.8 crore LED bulbs in 2025, significantly reducing electricity consumption and supporting energy-efficient infrastructure. This transition is accelerating the replacement of conventional lighting with LED and smart lighting systems across commercial buildings and public institutions.

North America: Fastest Growth Driven by Strong Adoption of Networked Lighting Controls and Emphasis on Building Decarbonization

The North America market is expected to register the second fastest growth with a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period due to strong modernization of commercial buildings and rapid shift toward connected building ecosystems. High adoption of smart office infrastructure drives integration of lighting with occupancy analytics, HVAC coordination, and space utilization systems across corporate campuses and commercial real estate portfolios. Energy efficiency regulations and corporate sustainability commitments accelerate replacement of legacy lighting with advanced LED and control-based systems. Growth is further supported by widespread digitalization of facility management practices, where lighting is treated as part of building intelligence platforms. Expansion of smart retail environments and premium commercial interiors also strengthens demand for adaptive and tunable lighting solutions.

The commercial lighting market in the United States is driven by the integration of lighting with building intelligence systems across offices, healthcare facilities, and logistics infrastructure. Federal efficiency programs and utility incentives are accelerating adoption of networked lighting controls and commercial retrofit projects, while lighting increasingly supports occupancy analytics and space optimization. According to the US Department of Energy, connected lighting adoption has enabled annual energy savings exceeding 1.3 quadrillion Btu across commercial installations.

The market in Canada is supported by a strong focus on building decarbonization, energy-efficient retrofits, and modernization of institutional infrastructure. Initiatives such as the Canada Green Buildings Strategy and the Deep Retrofit Accelerator Initiative under Natural Resources Canada promote commercial retrofit projects integrating advanced lighting systems for whole-building energy optimization. Lighting remains a key operational energy consumption area, driving continued efficiency upgrade demand.

Segmentation Analysis By Type

By type, the luminaires segment accounted for the largest share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period due to its essential role in complete commercial lighting system deployment. Integrated fixtures combining light sources, drivers, and optical systems are widely adopted across offices, retail spaces, and institutional buildings for both new installations and retrofit projects. Rising demand for energy-efficient and design-oriented lighting solutions continues to support segment growth.

The lamps segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period due to rising demand for replacement-based lighting upgrades in existing commercial infrastructure. Growth is driven by the transition from traditional lighting to energy-efficient LED lamps widely used in cost-effective retrofit applications without requiring full fixture replacement. Increasing adoption across smaller commercial spaces and phased modernization projects further supports expansion.

By Lighting Type

The LED-based lighting segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period due to rapid replacement of traditional lighting technologies across global commercial spaces. Growth is supported by rising demand for connected lighting systems integrated with building automation platforms and increasing retrofit activity in aging infrastructure. Strong focus on energy-efficient operations in corporate real estate is further driving adoption of LED lighting solutions.

The traditional lighting segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.12% during the forecast period due to the continued presence of incandescent, fluorescent, and halogen systems in older commercial infrastructure. Demand is concentrated in cost-sensitive and legacy buildings where full replacement is delayed due to budget or structural constraints. These systems are increasingly limited to low-usage areas such as storage spaces and older retail or office facilities awaiting phased LED upgrades.

By Offering

Hardware led the offering segment with a share of 72.34% in 2025, as it represents the core physical infrastructure, including luminaires, lamps, fixtures, sensors, and control devices essential for new installations and retrofit projects. Demand is supported by continuous replacement cycles, commercial construction activity, and modernization of existing lighting systems. Hardware also serves as the foundation for integrating software and service layers across offices, retail spaces, and industrial facilities.

The software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% during the forecast period due to rising adoption of connected lighting ecosystems and smart building platforms. Lighting software enables centralized control, automation, energy monitoring, and analytics while supporting integration with IoT and building management systems. Organizations increasingly use these solutions to optimize energy consumption, occupancy-based lighting, and operational efficiency.

By Installation Type

By installation type, retrofit lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period due to the large number of existing commercial buildings requiring lighting modernization. Retrofit upgrades provide a practical and cost-effective way to improve energy efficiency without major structural modifications, reducing downtime and investment complexity. Strong replacement demand for outdated lighting systems continues to support segment growth.

The new installation segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period, supported by ongoing commercial construction and urban infrastructure development. New projects enable seamless integration of smart controls, energy-efficient lighting, and architectural lighting systems from the planning stage without legacy infrastructure limitations. This supports deployment of connected lighting ecosystems aligned with modern automation and sustainability requirements.

By Application

By application, indoor lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period due to extensive deployment across offices, retail stores, healthcare facilities, and hospitality environments. Indoor lighting supports workplace productivity, customer experience, and operational efficiency, while integration with smart controls and building automation systems further strengthens demand across commercial infrastructure.

The outdoor lighting segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period due to rising adoption of energy-efficient and connected lighting systems across commercial campuses, offices, and urban infrastructure. Organizations increasingly deploy advanced outdoor lighting to improve visibility, reduce operational expenses, and support smart building functions such as occupancy monitoring and space optimization.

By End User

The commercial offices segment accounted for a dominant share of 34.60% in 2025 due to large-scale adoption of lighting systems in modern workplace infrastructure. Offices increasingly deploy energy-efficient and connected lighting systems to improve productivity, reduce operational costs, and enhance employee comfort. Lighting is also integrated with smart building systems for occupancy tracking and space optimization.

The healthcare segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of advanced lighting systems in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. Demand is driven by requirements for precision lighting in medical procedures, patient comfort, and infection-controlled environments. Hospitals are increasingly integrating lighting with smart systems for energy efficiency and operational monitoring.

Competitive Landscape

The commercial lighting market landscape is moderately fragmented, with global lighting conglomerates, specialized smart lighting firms, electronics manufacturers, and regional players competing across hardware, software, and integrated solutions. Established players focus on product reliability, long lifecycle performance, global supply chains, and integrated lighting ecosystems combining fixtures, control systems, and energy management platforms. They also leverage strong distribution networks and partnerships with commercial real estate developers. Emerging players differentiate through cost efficiency, rapid customization, agile software-driven lighting controls, and niche offerings such as IoT-enabled retrofit kits and app-based lighting management solutions. Competition is also expanding into service-based models, including maintenance contracts and lighting-as-a-service offerings.

In January 2026, Farnell and Fulham entered a global distribution partnership to expand access to LED drivers and commercial lighting components across European and international markets. In September 2025, Signify integrated Nemalux into its Cooper Lighting Solutions portfolio through an acquisition aimed at strengthening its industrial and hazardous-location commercial lighting segment.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 62.5 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 66.1 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 103.7 Billion CAGR 5.8% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Lighting Type, By Offering, By Installation Type, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Commercial Lighting Market Signify NV WAC Lighting Cree Lighting Siteco GmbH Wipro Lighting Limited Acuity Brands Inc. Hubbell Incorporated Zumtobel Group AG ABB Honeywell LED Lighting Farnell and Fulham Signify LEDVANCE GmbH OSRAM Licht AG GE Current Recent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Lamps Luminaries

LED-based Lighting Traditional Lighting

Hardware Software Services

New Installation Retrofit

Indoor Lighting Outdoor Lighting

Commercial Offices Retail Hospitality & Leisure Healthcare Industrial Others

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Commercial Lighting Market Segments By TypeBy Lighting TypeBy OfferingBy Installation TypeBy ApplicationBy End UserBy Region