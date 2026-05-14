Russia, Turkmenistan Discuss Trade And Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss further development of the bilateral strategic partnership, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The discussion took place during Berdimuhamedov's visit to Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan, to participate in the XVII International Economic Forum“Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum”.

The talks focused on cooperation in trade and economy, as well as cultural and humanitarian relations between Turkmenistan and Russia.

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