Russia, Turkmenistan Discuss Trade And Economic Cooperation
The discussion took place during Berdimuhamedov's visit to Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan, to participate in the XVII International Economic Forum“Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum”.
The talks focused on cooperation in trade and economy, as well as cultural and humanitarian relations between Turkmenistan and Russia.--
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