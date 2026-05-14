403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Allocates USD700M to Crush Hezbollah's Drone Threat
(MENAFN) Israel approved nearly $700 million in emergency defense funding Wednesday to fast-track the development of cutting-edge anti-drone systems, as the military grapples with rising casualties and deepening alarm over Hezbollah's rapidly evolving aerial arsenal along the southern Lebanese frontier.
The allocation was greenlit at an urgent high-level security meeting convened and chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attended by senior military and intelligence officials convened specifically to address the accelerating drone threat, an Israeli channel reported.
Netanyahu authorized an immediate budget of 2 billion shekels ($687.7 million) directed at speeding up the development and deployment of next-generation counter-drone capabilities, according to the channel.
A Three-Pronged Defense Blueprint
The Israeli response rests on three pillars. First, fixed radar installations are to be erected along the northern border to provide around-the-clock aerial surveillance and protect civilian communities from incoming threats.
Second, a new defense system tailored for mobile military units will function along the lines of the Trophy Active Protection System — already deployed on Israeli tanks and armored vehicles — autonomously detecting and neutralizing aerial threats before they reach their targets.
Third, compact mobile radar units will be distributed to infantry forces, delivering real-time warnings of approaching drones and granting soldiers critical seconds to take evasive or defensive action.
Rounding out the plan, the Israeli military intends to procure 5 million specialized shotgun rounds engineered specifically to intercept and destroy short-range drones.
"Changed the Face of the Battle"
Channel 14 reported that Hezbollah drones had "changed the face of the battle" over the past month — a characterization borne out by battlefield figures. An Israel newspaper reported that four Israeli soldiers have been killed and more than 40 wounded in Hezbollah drone strikes since hostilities resumed in southern Lebanon on March 2.
The emergency spending decision follows a public acknowledgment by Netanyahu in late April that Hezbollah missiles and drones constituted "two major threats" confronting Israel, and that the military needed urgently to develop effective countermeasures.
Lebanon's Mounting Toll
The broader conflict continues to exact a devastating price on Lebanon. Since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed more than 2,840 people, injured over 8,690, and displaced upwards of 1.6 million — approximately one-fifth of the country's entire population — according to Lebanese officials.
Daily Israeli bombardments and ongoing exchanges of fire with Hezbollah persist uninterrupted, despite a ceasefire announced on April 16 and extended through May 17.
The allocation was greenlit at an urgent high-level security meeting convened and chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attended by senior military and intelligence officials convened specifically to address the accelerating drone threat, an Israeli channel reported.
Netanyahu authorized an immediate budget of 2 billion shekels ($687.7 million) directed at speeding up the development and deployment of next-generation counter-drone capabilities, according to the channel.
A Three-Pronged Defense Blueprint
The Israeli response rests on three pillars. First, fixed radar installations are to be erected along the northern border to provide around-the-clock aerial surveillance and protect civilian communities from incoming threats.
Second, a new defense system tailored for mobile military units will function along the lines of the Trophy Active Protection System — already deployed on Israeli tanks and armored vehicles — autonomously detecting and neutralizing aerial threats before they reach their targets.
Third, compact mobile radar units will be distributed to infantry forces, delivering real-time warnings of approaching drones and granting soldiers critical seconds to take evasive or defensive action.
Rounding out the plan, the Israeli military intends to procure 5 million specialized shotgun rounds engineered specifically to intercept and destroy short-range drones.
"Changed the Face of the Battle"
Channel 14 reported that Hezbollah drones had "changed the face of the battle" over the past month — a characterization borne out by battlefield figures. An Israel newspaper reported that four Israeli soldiers have been killed and more than 40 wounded in Hezbollah drone strikes since hostilities resumed in southern Lebanon on March 2.
The emergency spending decision follows a public acknowledgment by Netanyahu in late April that Hezbollah missiles and drones constituted "two major threats" confronting Israel, and that the military needed urgently to develop effective countermeasures.
Lebanon's Mounting Toll
The broader conflict continues to exact a devastating price on Lebanon. Since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed more than 2,840 people, injured over 8,690, and displaced upwards of 1.6 million — approximately one-fifth of the country's entire population — according to Lebanese officials.
Daily Israeli bombardments and ongoing exchanges of fire with Hezbollah persist uninterrupted, despite a ceasefire announced on April 16 and extended through May 17.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment