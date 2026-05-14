VD Satheesan's Rise To Kerala Chief Minister After UDF Landslide Victory

V. D. Satheesan is a lawyer-turned-politician and 6-time MLA from Paravur. After serving as Leader of Opposition, he led UDF to a landslide win in 2026 Kerala election with 102 seats. Following internal discussions, he was chosen as CM-elect.

Vattassery Damodaran Satheesan, known as V. D. Satheesan, was born on 31 May 1964. He is an Indian politician and a lawyer. He is currently the Chief Minister-elect of Kerala. He has been the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Paravur Assembly constituency since 2001. Over the years, he has built a strong political career through elections, leadership roles, and active work inside his party.

Satheesan is widely known for his strong speeches and clear debates in the Kerala Assembly. He has often spoken firmly against the ruling parties. Many people see him as a confident and aggressive Opposition leader.

Satheesan's public life began during his student days. In 1986–1987, he served as the chairman of the Mahatma Gandhi University Union. This role gave him early experience in leadership and public work.

He also worked as the secretary of the National Students' Union. These positions helped him understand student issues and organise public activities. His time in student politics became the base of his later political career.

VD Satheesan entered mainstream politics in 1996. In that year, he contested the Kerala Legislative Assembly election from Paravur. However, he lost to P. Raju of the Communist Party of India. At that time, Paravur was considered a strong area for the Communist Party.

Even after the defeat, Satheesan continued his political work. He did not stop campaigning or connecting with people. His persistence helped him gain support in the constituency.

In 2001, Satheesan won his first election to the Kerala Legislative Assembly from Paravur. At that time, he was working as an advocate in the Kerala High Court. His victory marked an important turning point in his political journey.

After that, he continued to win elections from the same constituency:



2006: He defeated K. M. Dinakaran.

2011: He defeated Pannyan Raveendran of the Communist Party of India by 11,349 votes. 2016: He defeated Sarada Mohan of the Communist Party of India by 20,634 votes.

He also served as the Chief Whip of the Indian National Congress in the 12th Assembly.

These repeated victories showed strong public support in Paravur.

In the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election, Satheesan was elected for the fifth time from Paravur. He defeated M. T. Nixon of the Communist Party of India by about 22,000 votes.

On 22 May 2021, the Congress Working Committee named him the Leader of the Opposition in the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly. In this role, he led the opposition party inside the House.

During this period, he became well known for his debates, especially his strong arguments against Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac. His speeches were widely discussed in political circles.

The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly election became a major moment in his career. Satheesan led the United Democratic Front (UDF) to a big victory. The alliance won 102 seats out of 140, giving it an absolute majority.

This result ended the ten-year rule of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The victory was described as a landslide win. It created strong political change in the state.

In addition to leading the alliance, Satheesan contested from Paravur for the sixth time. He won again with a margin of 20,600 votes. He received 78,658 votes, while the LDF candidate E. T. Taison received 58,058 votes.

This personal victory showed that he still had strong support in his constituency.

Selection as Chief Minister-elect

After the UDF's big win, there was high suspense about the next Chief Minister. Within the Congress party, there were different views. Some leaders supported Satheesan, while others backed senior leaders such as K. C. Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

The decision process involved discussions in New Delhi. Senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, held meetings. Other leaders such as Deepa Dasmunsi, Ajay Maken, and Mukul Wasnik were also part of the talks.

The Congress Legislature Party meeting took place at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. In this meeting, Satheesan was formally elected as the leader of the CLP. This step made him the official Chief Minister-elect.

His selection ended days of internal discussion and uncertainty.

Before the official announcement, supporters gathered outside his home in Aluva. Many people celebrated even before the final decision. He left for Thiruvananthapuram with his family. Party workers wished him success.

Although he did not speak to reporters before leaving, his supporters were confident that he would receive the top post. Television reports showed cheering party workers.

Role of alliance partners

After the UDF victory, alliance partners also began discussing their expectations. Kerala Congress (J) chairman P. J. Joseph said his party would ask for two ministerial positions in the new government. He said they would raise this demand in the UDF meeting.

He also stated that the allies had shared their views after being asked. This showed that discussions were taking place between partners before final government formation.

After Satheesan's election as CLP leader, steps began for forming the new government. Reports said that the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph had contacted the Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as part of the process.

There were also plans for newly elected MLAs to visit the Governor's office. With the leadership issue settled, the party was expected to move quickly towards cabinet discussions and oath-taking.

Political style and public image

V. D. Satheesan is known for his active role in debates. As Opposition Leader, he focused on policy discussions and criticism of government decisions. His background as a lawyer helped him in legal and policy arguments.

Over time, he became one of the main faces of the Congress party in Kerala. His steady rise from student politics to Chief Minister-elect shows long-term dedication.

V. D. Satheesan's political journey spans nearly three decades. From losing his first election in 1996 to leading a historic alliance victory in 2026, his career shows patience and steady effort. He served as MLA for six terms, became Chief Whip, then Leader of the Opposition, and now Chief Minister-elect.

His rise follows a clear path of public support in Paravur and leadership inside the Congress party. With the UDF winning a strong majority, Satheesan now stands ready to lead Kerala's next government.

(With inputs from agencies)