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Israeli Strikes Kill Over 20 in Lebanon, 4 Children Dead
(MENAFN) Israeli airstrikes tore through multiple areas of southern Lebanon on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people — among them a child — and wounding 27 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced. The strikes pushed the day's nationwide death toll from Israeli attacks to no fewer than 22.
The deadliest single incident unfolded in the town of Arabsalim in the Nabatieh district, where six people perished — three of them children, two of them women — in a direct Israeli strike, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.
Further blows landed elsewhere in the same district. In Harouf, one child was killed. In Roumine, three more lives were lost, two of them children, the agency reported.
Those strikes followed an earlier wave of carnage hours prior, when Israeli attacks on three vehicles travelling the coastal highway between Sidon and southern Lebanon left eight dead — including two children. Lebanon's National News Agency identified the targeted areas as Barja, Jiyeh, and Saadiyat in the Mount Lebanon region.
A Mounting Human Catastrophe
The cumulative toll since March 2 has reached staggering proportions. Israeli attacks have now killed more than 2,896 people, wounded over 8,824, and forced more than 1.6 million from their homes — roughly one-fifth of Lebanon's entire population — according to Lebanese officials.
The relentless pace of strikes continues unabated despite a ceasefire declared on April 17 and subsequently extended through May 17. The Israeli military has maintained daily bombardments and sustained weapons exchanges with the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, rendering the truce increasingly fragile on the ground.
The deadliest single incident unfolded in the town of Arabsalim in the Nabatieh district, where six people perished — three of them children, two of them women — in a direct Israeli strike, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.
Further blows landed elsewhere in the same district. In Harouf, one child was killed. In Roumine, three more lives were lost, two of them children, the agency reported.
Those strikes followed an earlier wave of carnage hours prior, when Israeli attacks on three vehicles travelling the coastal highway between Sidon and southern Lebanon left eight dead — including two children. Lebanon's National News Agency identified the targeted areas as Barja, Jiyeh, and Saadiyat in the Mount Lebanon region.
A Mounting Human Catastrophe
The cumulative toll since March 2 has reached staggering proportions. Israeli attacks have now killed more than 2,896 people, wounded over 8,824, and forced more than 1.6 million from their homes — roughly one-fifth of Lebanon's entire population — according to Lebanese officials.
The relentless pace of strikes continues unabated despite a ceasefire declared on April 17 and subsequently extended through May 17. The Israeli military has maintained daily bombardments and sustained weapons exchanges with the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, rendering the truce increasingly fragile on the ground.
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