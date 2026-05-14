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US Intel: China Capitalizes On Iran War to Surge in Power
(MENAFN) China is capitalizing on the ongoing war with Iran to dramatically expand its military reach, economic leverage, and diplomatic standing worldwide, according to a classified U.S. intelligence assessment reviewed by The Washington Post, which published the findings Wednesday.
The report was prepared this week for Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine by the Joint Staff's intelligence directorate, according to two U.S. officials with knowledge of its contents cited by The Washington Post. Its emergence has triggered heightened alarm within the Pentagon as President Donald Trump heads into sensitive negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Analysts structured the assessment around the Pentagon's "DIME" framework — a tool that measures national power across diplomatic, informational, military, and economic dimensions — to map Beijing's strategic maneuvering since U.S. and Israeli operations against Iran first ignited the conflict on Feb. 28.
Beijing's Calculated Gains
On the diplomatic front, China has wasted little time cultivating closer ties with Gulf states rattled by Iranian missile and drone strikes on military bases and oil infrastructure. Beijing has reportedly ramped up arms sales to U.S. allies in the region scrambling to reinforce their air defenses and protect critical energy assets.
China has simultaneously cast itself as an economic lifeline in the wake of Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies flow. The intelligence assessment indicates Beijing has stepped in to help countries battered by acute fuel shortages and surging energy prices triggered by the disruption.
A Warning for Washington
The assessment delivers a sobering warning on the military dimension as well: the prolonged campaign has measurably eroded American weapons inventories — precision-guided munitions and air defense systems chief among them — stockpiles considered indispensable in any future standoff with China over Taiwan.
On the information warfare front, Beijing has woven widespread public opposition to the conflict into its messaging strategy, openly branding the war "illegal" to burnish its image as a counterweight to Western military intervention.
The findings land at a particularly delicate moment, as Trump arrives in Beijing carrying the weight of a war whose greatest geopolitical dividend may be flowing directly to his host.
The report was prepared this week for Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine by the Joint Staff's intelligence directorate, according to two U.S. officials with knowledge of its contents cited by The Washington Post. Its emergence has triggered heightened alarm within the Pentagon as President Donald Trump heads into sensitive negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Analysts structured the assessment around the Pentagon's "DIME" framework — a tool that measures national power across diplomatic, informational, military, and economic dimensions — to map Beijing's strategic maneuvering since U.S. and Israeli operations against Iran first ignited the conflict on Feb. 28.
Beijing's Calculated Gains
On the diplomatic front, China has wasted little time cultivating closer ties with Gulf states rattled by Iranian missile and drone strikes on military bases and oil infrastructure. Beijing has reportedly ramped up arms sales to U.S. allies in the region scrambling to reinforce their air defenses and protect critical energy assets.
China has simultaneously cast itself as an economic lifeline in the wake of Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies flow. The intelligence assessment indicates Beijing has stepped in to help countries battered by acute fuel shortages and surging energy prices triggered by the disruption.
A Warning for Washington
The assessment delivers a sobering warning on the military dimension as well: the prolonged campaign has measurably eroded American weapons inventories — precision-guided munitions and air defense systems chief among them — stockpiles considered indispensable in any future standoff with China over Taiwan.
On the information warfare front, Beijing has woven widespread public opposition to the conflict into its messaging strategy, openly branding the war "illegal" to burnish its image as a counterweight to Western military intervention.
The findings land at a particularly delicate moment, as Trump arrives in Beijing carrying the weight of a war whose greatest geopolitical dividend may be flowing directly to his host.
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