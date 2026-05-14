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Michelin: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares - May 14Th, 2026


2026-05-14 02:31:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 23, Place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 CLERMONT-FERRAND

Information about securities repurchasing program
Regulated information
Issuer social denomination: Michelin – LEI 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
Types of securities: ordinary shares – Code ISIN FR001400AJ45
Date: May 14th, 2026

Issuer Name Issuer code Transaction
date		 ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of actions) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin 549300SOSI58J6VIW052 14.05.2026 FR001400AJ45 214 275 30,5425 euros Over-the-counter
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin 549300SOSI58J6VIW052 14.05.2026 FR001400AJ45 214 275 30,5425 euros Over-the-counter
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin 549300SOSI58J6VIW052 14.05.2026 FR001400AJ45 214 275 30,5425 euros Over-the-counter


Issuer Name Issuer code PSI
Name		 Issuer Code Transaction date
ISIN Code		 Unit Price Currency Quantity bought Platform Transaction reference number Buyback objective
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin 549300SOSI58J6VIW052 NATIXIS KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 14.05.2026 FR001400AJ45 30,5425 Euro 214 275 Over-the-counter 5309224 Cancellation
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin 549300SOSI58J6VIW052 BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 14.05.2026 FR001400AJ45 30,5425 Euro 214 275 Over-the-counter 5309224 Cancellation
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin 549300SOSI58J6VIW052 SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14.05.2026 FR001400AJ45 30,5425 Euro 214 275 Over-the-counter 5309224 Cancellation

Attachment

  • 20260514 - Disclosure of trading in own shares – May 14th, 2026

MENAFN14052026004107003653ID1111113242



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