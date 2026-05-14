Moody's: US Banks Map Staged Digitization, May Reshape Crypto Rails

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) )Major shifts toward a digitized financial architecture are edging closer to mainstream adoption, according to a forthcoming Moody's Ratings assessment. In conversations with U.S. banks and other market intermediaries, the credit-ratings firm found a common view: tokenization will unfold in two stages-an initial slow phase that gradually accelerates into a tipping point where broader asset classes, participants, and use cases come on chain.

)Moody's quotes industry leaders as saying broad asset tokenization is likely, but the timing and sequencing remain the big unknowns. In Moody's words,“Across our conversations, industry leaders generally believed that broad asset tokenization will happen; the main uncertainties center around how quickly and in what sequence.”

)The report notes that near term progress is expected to be measured and focused on simpler segments-funds and short-term instruments-running in parallel with traditional processes. Yet, a growing cadre of market participants anticipates a point where adoption accelerates rapidly as infrastructure matures and more use cases prove viable, Moody's said.

Tokenization - the on-chain representation of real-world assets or financial instruments - has long been cited as a foundational driver of institutional interest in blockchain and crypto. Moody's underscores that, while the current activity remains modest, large banks and market intermediaries are actively building out capabilities to position themselves for a potential surge in demand. The report aligns with projections from analysts who see tokenization as a structural shift rather than a one-off trend.

Moody's expects tokenization to proceed in a two-phase pattern: a gradual near-term ramp-up followed by a more rapid expansion as assets, markets, and participants come on chain. The market for tokenized real-world assets has grown rapidly, rising more than 420% since the start of 2025 and reaching about $31.6 billion, according to RWA. Institutional preparation is underway: virtually all large banks and major market intermediaries have created dedicated digital-asset teams and participate in pilots to test new infrastructure. Moody's identifies three potential trajectories for the financial system based on tokenization pace: steady growth, constrained growth, or rapid disruption if tokenization accelerates, with meaningful implications for incumbents.

Key takeawaysMomentum, pilots, and the coming tipping point

Despite the current quiet phase, the cross-currents pushing tokenization forward are evident. Moody's highlights ongoing industry pilots aimed at validating new settlement rails, custody, and interoperability across networks. These efforts are described as strategic, with incumbents aiming to be ready to serve clients who demand digital asset and digital money capabilities if demand expands rapidly.

The debate about timing sits alongside other macro- and regulatory considerations. In parallel, industry observers point to a broader capital allocation shift toward tokenized assets as a potential source of efficiency improvements and transparency in settlement and record-keeping. The adoption curve remains a focal point for investors watching how quickly tokenization can scale beyond niche use cases toward mainstream financial products.

Three possible futures for a tokenized financial system

Moody's lays out a trio of potential outcomes, tied to how quickly tokenization captures momentum. The base case, described as steady growth, envisions tokenization scaling in select assets such as stablecoins and tokenized deposits, while core banking and asset-management ecosystems retain influence. This is the scenario Moody's views as most likely.

In a low-growth path, regulatory friction, unresolved legal questions, and tepid end-user demand could restrict tokenization to narrow uses, leaving the broader financial system largely intact and tokenization gains minimal.

The most disruptive scenario imagines rapid growth, with widespread on-chain settlement enabled by tokenized assets and digital money. In such a world, incumbents like payment processors and certain traditional interfaces could lose revenue tied to settlement delays and siloed infrastructures, while deposits at smaller banks might come under pressure as flows rechannel onto digital rails.

Industry voices outside Moody's echo the sense that tokenization could reshape payments and settlement in meaningful ways. Macro investor Jordi Visser has suggested the tokenization reality could begin this year, highlighting the potential of tokenized assets to power more autonomous, AI-assisted payment flows. Meanwhile, international bodies have urged caution: the IMF has warned that tokenization can reduce friction and increase transparency, but also acknowledges the new risks it introduces for financial stability.

On the market-building side, demand signals are starting to coalesce around real-world assets and cross-border rails. The tokenization story intersects with the broader growth narrative around digital assets, with institutional interest sustained by pilots and strategic asset-token programs. Morgan Stanley's ongoing crypto unit expansion, including leadership appointments and ETF/digital wallet initiatives announced earlier this year, illustrates how traditional banks are aligning with the tokenization narrative to capture a potential first-mover advantage in a more digitized financial system.

ARK Invest has positioned tokenized assets as a catalyst for a much larger digital assets market, with projections pointing toward a multi-trillion-dollar expansion by the end of the decade. While such forecasts are ambitious, the underlying premise remains: tokenization could unlock efficiencies and new liquidity pools that were previously inaccessible to traditional assets.

In regulatory and risk terms, observers will be watching how authorities balance innovation with stability. The IMF's assessment underscores both opportunity and risk: tokenization can streamline finance, but it also demands robust oversight to avoid destabilizing side effects as on-chain markets scale.

What this means for investors and market participants

For investors and builders, the Moody's report offers a structured view of the ecosystem dynamics shaping tokenization's path. The near-term emphasis on funds and short-term instruments suggests early-stage opportunities exist in familiar, regulated investment vehicles that can bridge traditional finance and digital rails. Yet the longer-term potential hinges on the maturation of infrastructure-custody, interoperability, and settlement-alongside clear regulatory guardrails that unlock cross-border applicability and consumer access.

As institutions continue to assemble digital-asset teams and participate in pilots, market participants should monitor the following developments:

Speed of expansion beyond niche asset classes into broader securities, funds, and possibly tokenized deposits. The pace at which stablecoins and central-bank digital money concepts gain credibility as reliable on-chain settlement options. Regulatory clarity and risk management frameworks that enable cross-border flows without compromising financial stability. Evidence from pilots on interoperability and settlement efficiency that could translate into measurable cost savings and improved liquidity.

For readers tracking the arc of this transition, the next phases will hinge on real-world deployments and the outcomes of ongoing pilots across major banks and asset managers. The Morgan Stanley crypto unit developments, public-facing product initiatives, and the evolving stance of international bodies will be key indicators of whether tokenization moves from aspiration to widespread practice in the near term.

Further coverage from Moody's, along with continued industry pilots and regulatory updates, will illuminate how quickly the tipping point may arrive and which segments stand to gain or recede as tokenization reshapes the financial landscape.

Readers should stay tuned for updates on grand-scale pilots, cross-border settlement experiments, and any regulatory milestones that could accelerate or slow the tokenization trajectory.

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