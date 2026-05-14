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Trump Expresses Optimism Over Stronger U.S.-China Ties
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in China Thursday projecting rare diplomatic optimism, telling President Xi Jinping face-to-face that the world's two largest economies are on the cusp of a historic reset — one he called "maybe the biggest summit ever."
Standing alongside Xi at Beijing's Great Hall of the People — where Chinese children waved intertwined American and Chinese flags along the motorcade route — Trump wasted no time striking a conciliatory tone.
"It's an honor to be with you. It's an honor to be your friend, and the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before," Trump said, addressing Xi directly at the opening of their bilateral meeting.
The summit marks the first time a sitting U.S. president has made an official state visit to China since Trump himself traveled to Beijing in 2017 during his first term. Then, as now, Xi rolled out a formal welcoming ceremony — a deliberate signal of the significance both governments are attaching to the encounter.
Trump framed the relationship in deeply personal terms, crediting back-channel calls with Xi for defusing past crises before they escalated.
"We've had a fantastic relationship. We've gotten along when there were difficulties, we worked it out," he said.
He elaborated on the dynamic between the two leaders, portraying direct communication as the cornerstone of bilateral stability.
"I would call you, and you would call me, and whenever we had a problem — people don't know — whenever we had a problem, we worked it out very quickly," he said. "And we're going to have a fantastic future together."
Trump went on to offer effusive praise for Xi's governance — remarks that are likely to draw scrutiny back home.
"I have such respect for China, the job you've done. You're a great leader," he said. "I say it to everybody. You're a great leader. Sometimes people don't like me saying it, but I say it anyway, because it's true."
An Unprecedented Business Delegation
Beyond the diplomatic pageantry, Thursday's summit is unmistakably commercial in character. Trump arrived accompanied by one of the most powerful corporate delegations ever assembled for a foreign presidential visit — a roster of executives representing trillions of dollars in combined market capitalization.
"They look forward to trade and doing business, and it's going to be totally reciprocal on our behalf. So I really look very much forward to our discussion," Trump said, describing the gathering as "maybe the biggest summit ever."
The business contingent includes Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook, BlackRock's Larry Fink, Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman, Boeing's Kelly Ortberg, Cargill's Brian Sikes, Citigroup's Jane Fraser, GE Aerospace's Larry Culp, Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, Micron's Sanjay Mehrotra, and Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon.
Trump's son Eric Trump and daughter-in-law Lara Trump also disembarked with the presidential party. Notably absent is First Lady Melania Trump, who accompanied the president on his 2017 Beijing visit, when the couple were jointly hosted by Xi and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan.
As executives filed out of the Great Hall following initial sessions, reporters pressed them for readouts. Musk, when asked how discussions had gone, offered a single word: "Wonderful." Pushed further on what had been achieved, the Tesla and SpaceX chief replied: "Many good things."
Cook flashed a peace sign followed by a thumbs-up, according to a pool report. Huang was more forthcoming.
"Meetings went well," he said. "Mr. Xi and President Trump were incredible."
High-Stakes Agenda: Trade, Taiwan, and the Middle East
While economic ties dominate the public framing, the summit's agenda carries serious geopolitical weight. Trade terms, tariff structures, Taiwan, and the ongoing Middle East conflict are all on the table.
The delegation is led on the diplomatic side by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — a pairing that underscores the dual economic-security nature of the talks.
The Beijing summit comes against a volatile regional backdrop. The Middle East conflict erupted after U.S. and Israeli forces struck Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory attacks against Israel and U.S. Gulf allies, and the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz. A prolonged ceasefire is currently holding.
China has consistently called for dialogue to resolve the conflict, while Washington has accused Beijing of bolstering Iran's military and economic capabilities — a point of tension that negotiators on both sides will need to navigate carefully in the sessions ahead.
Standing alongside Xi at Beijing's Great Hall of the People — where Chinese children waved intertwined American and Chinese flags along the motorcade route — Trump wasted no time striking a conciliatory tone.
"It's an honor to be with you. It's an honor to be your friend, and the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before," Trump said, addressing Xi directly at the opening of their bilateral meeting.
The summit marks the first time a sitting U.S. president has made an official state visit to China since Trump himself traveled to Beijing in 2017 during his first term. Then, as now, Xi rolled out a formal welcoming ceremony — a deliberate signal of the significance both governments are attaching to the encounter.
Trump framed the relationship in deeply personal terms, crediting back-channel calls with Xi for defusing past crises before they escalated.
"We've had a fantastic relationship. We've gotten along when there were difficulties, we worked it out," he said.
He elaborated on the dynamic between the two leaders, portraying direct communication as the cornerstone of bilateral stability.
"I would call you, and you would call me, and whenever we had a problem — people don't know — whenever we had a problem, we worked it out very quickly," he said. "And we're going to have a fantastic future together."
Trump went on to offer effusive praise for Xi's governance — remarks that are likely to draw scrutiny back home.
"I have such respect for China, the job you've done. You're a great leader," he said. "I say it to everybody. You're a great leader. Sometimes people don't like me saying it, but I say it anyway, because it's true."
An Unprecedented Business Delegation
Beyond the diplomatic pageantry, Thursday's summit is unmistakably commercial in character. Trump arrived accompanied by one of the most powerful corporate delegations ever assembled for a foreign presidential visit — a roster of executives representing trillions of dollars in combined market capitalization.
"They look forward to trade and doing business, and it's going to be totally reciprocal on our behalf. So I really look very much forward to our discussion," Trump said, describing the gathering as "maybe the biggest summit ever."
The business contingent includes Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook, BlackRock's Larry Fink, Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman, Boeing's Kelly Ortberg, Cargill's Brian Sikes, Citigroup's Jane Fraser, GE Aerospace's Larry Culp, Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, Micron's Sanjay Mehrotra, and Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon.
Trump's son Eric Trump and daughter-in-law Lara Trump also disembarked with the presidential party. Notably absent is First Lady Melania Trump, who accompanied the president on his 2017 Beijing visit, when the couple were jointly hosted by Xi and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan.
As executives filed out of the Great Hall following initial sessions, reporters pressed them for readouts. Musk, when asked how discussions had gone, offered a single word: "Wonderful." Pushed further on what had been achieved, the Tesla and SpaceX chief replied: "Many good things."
Cook flashed a peace sign followed by a thumbs-up, according to a pool report. Huang was more forthcoming.
"Meetings went well," he said. "Mr. Xi and President Trump were incredible."
High-Stakes Agenda: Trade, Taiwan, and the Middle East
While economic ties dominate the public framing, the summit's agenda carries serious geopolitical weight. Trade terms, tariff structures, Taiwan, and the ongoing Middle East conflict are all on the table.
The delegation is led on the diplomatic side by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — a pairing that underscores the dual economic-security nature of the talks.
The Beijing summit comes against a volatile regional backdrop. The Middle East conflict erupted after U.S. and Israeli forces struck Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory attacks against Israel and U.S. Gulf allies, and the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz. A prolonged ceasefire is currently holding.
China has consistently called for dialogue to resolve the conflict, while Washington has accused Beijing of bolstering Iran's military and economic capabilities — a point of tension that negotiators on both sides will need to navigate carefully in the sessions ahead.
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