Pawan Khera Appears Before Guwahati Police In Assam CM Wife Passport Row

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday arrived at the Crime Branch Police Station in Guwahati, in connection with the passport controversy linked to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. Speaking to reporters outside the police station, Khera said he was cooperating with the probe. "The investigation is underway, and I am cooperating in it," he said.

The Controversy

The controversy erupted after Congress leader Pawan Khera, in an April press conference, alleged that CM Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports, from India, the UAE, and Egypt, and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA. The Sarma family has strongly denied these claims, terming the documents "AI-generated fabrications" circulated by Pakistani social media groups.

CM Sarma's Reaction

Responding to the accusations, CM Sarma had earlier vowed stern action, stating, "Before levelling an allegation, he should have asked the Foreign Minister. Kharge ji has aged, yet he speaks like a madman. Assam Police can find and bring people from 'pataal' as well. I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi. Do not try to scare us. This is Assam, and we have fought against Islamic invasion 17 times."

CM Sarma also claimed that Khera "ran away" to Hyderabad after the searches, adding, "I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course."

Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail

Earlier, the Supreme Court of India granted anticipatory bail to Khera in connection with allegations of making false statements against Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The case pertains to claims that Khera used alleged fake documents to defame Sharma.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar observed that the allegations and counter-allegations appeared to be prima facie politically motivated and did not warrant custodial interrogation at this stage. The court noted that the truthfulness of the claims could be examined during trial.

The apex court directed that Khera be released on anticipatory bail in the event of arrest, subject to conditions, including full cooperation with the investigation and appearing before authorities as required. It also restrained him from influencing witnesses, tampering with evidence, or leaving the country without prior court permission.

The court further observed that certain remarks made by both sides, including statements by the Chief Minister, reflected the political nature of the dispute. It clarified that its observations were limited to the bail application and would not affect the merits of the case.

Khera had approached the apex court after the Gauhati High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on April 24.

The case remains under investigation, with further proceedings to determine the validity of the allegations. (ANI)

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