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Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates India's First CCUS Field Lab Urjanovac Set For France Showcase
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, May 13, 2026. In a major milestone for India's climate-tech sector, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon'ble Union Minister of Education, inaugurated India's first integrated 3TPD Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Field Laboratory at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on May 11, 2026.
Developed by IIT Bombay-incubated deep-tech startup UrjanovaC, the facility is India's first end-to-end integrated CCUS field lab combining carbon capture, utilization, and permanent geological sequestration. The project supports India's Net-Zero 2070 vision by enabling scalable carbon management solutions for emissions-intensive industries.
The inauguration was attended by Dharmendra Pradhan, Vineet Joshi, Shireesh Kedare, Milind Atrey, and Ravindra Gudi, alongside researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders.
Calling the initiative a "historic milestone," Shri Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the importance of indigenous climate technologies in advancing India's Panchamrit commitments and low-carbon transition.
Following its launch, UrjanovaC will represent India at the Bharat Innovates 2026 showcase in Nice from June 14–16, 2026, where it will present its modular "waste-to-wealth" CCUS technology for decarbonizing sectors such as steel, cement, and power.
Supported by the Department of Science and Technology and the innovation ecosystem of the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE), the project marks a significant translational research achievement, bridging academic innovation with deployable industrial infrastructure.
UrjanovaC's technology enables efficient carbon capture from industrial flue gas and ambient air while converting captured CO2 into value-added industrial products. Designed as a modular, deployment-ready platform, it demonstrates India's growing capability to develop globally competitive climate solutions through indigenous deep-tech innovation.
For more details, visit us at or contact Koyel Das at [email protected].
Developed by IIT Bombay-incubated deep-tech startup UrjanovaC, the facility is India's first end-to-end integrated CCUS field lab combining carbon capture, utilization, and permanent geological sequestration. The project supports India's Net-Zero 2070 vision by enabling scalable carbon management solutions for emissions-intensive industries.
The inauguration was attended by Dharmendra Pradhan, Vineet Joshi, Shireesh Kedare, Milind Atrey, and Ravindra Gudi, alongside researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders.
Calling the initiative a "historic milestone," Shri Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the importance of indigenous climate technologies in advancing India's Panchamrit commitments and low-carbon transition.
Following its launch, UrjanovaC will represent India at the Bharat Innovates 2026 showcase in Nice from June 14–16, 2026, where it will present its modular "waste-to-wealth" CCUS technology for decarbonizing sectors such as steel, cement, and power.
Supported by the Department of Science and Technology and the innovation ecosystem of the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE), the project marks a significant translational research achievement, bridging academic innovation with deployable industrial infrastructure.
UrjanovaC's technology enables efficient carbon capture from industrial flue gas and ambient air while converting captured CO2 into value-added industrial products. Designed as a modular, deployment-ready platform, it demonstrates India's growing capability to develop globally competitive climate solutions through indigenous deep-tech innovation.
For more details, visit us at or contact Koyel Das at [email protected].
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