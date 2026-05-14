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Netanyahu Faces Court in Ongoing Corruption Case Proceedings
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a session at the District Court in Tel Aviv on Wednesday as his long-running corruption trial reached its 87th hearing.
According to reports, the latest proceedings focused on “Case 2000,” following earlier hearings that concentrated on “Cases 1000 and 4000.”
Netanyahu is facing accusations including corruption, bribery and breach of trust in three separate investigations that could result in a prison sentence if he is found guilty.
The files known as “1000,” “2000” and “4000” involve claims that the Israeli leader accepted expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen in return for favors, attempted to secure favorable media coverage from a newspaper publisher and provided regulatory advantages to a telecommunications executive in exchange for supportive reporting on a news platform.
Netanyahu has consistently rejected the allegations and has described the case against him as politically motivated.
Alongside the domestic trial, the Israeli premier has also been wanted by the International Criminal Court since 2024 over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the Gaza Strip, where more than 72,000 people have been killed and over 172,000 injured since October 2023 during the Israeli military offensive.
According to reports, the latest proceedings focused on “Case 2000,” following earlier hearings that concentrated on “Cases 1000 and 4000.”
Netanyahu is facing accusations including corruption, bribery and breach of trust in three separate investigations that could result in a prison sentence if he is found guilty.
The files known as “1000,” “2000” and “4000” involve claims that the Israeli leader accepted expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen in return for favors, attempted to secure favorable media coverage from a newspaper publisher and provided regulatory advantages to a telecommunications executive in exchange for supportive reporting on a news platform.
Netanyahu has consistently rejected the allegations and has described the case against him as politically motivated.
Alongside the domestic trial, the Israeli premier has also been wanted by the International Criminal Court since 2024 over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the Gaza Strip, where more than 72,000 people have been killed and over 172,000 injured since October 2023 during the Israeli military offensive.
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