Keralam CM Post: Congress To Meet Governor, Likely To Name CM Today

Congress Keralam Committee will meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday as the party is likely to announce the next Chief Minister of the state, after 10 days of intense deliberations following the UDF's decisive mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The Congress state committee has been given the appointment to meet the governor today after they made the request. This comes even as the Congress is scheduled to announce the Chief Ministerial nominee today. A legislature party meet has also been called by the Congress this afternoon.

As hectic parleys continued, this morning Congress General Secretary KC Venugopla met with party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi while the other two frontrunners VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chenithala were in Keralam.

Party Awaits High Command's Decision

Additionally, Senior Congress leader PJ Kurien, reacting to the discussions, said that the party workers will accept the high command's decision on the next CM.

Speaking about the delay, PJ Kurien said that Congress had followed an extreme democratic process, and his opinion was sought three times to select the next CM.

"High Command's decision will be accepted by all Congress workers. The decision has been slightly delayed, but Congress is a democratic party. The day before yesterday, Rahul Gandhi's office called and I conveyed my opinion to the secretary. I personally shared my opinion three times. The secretary handed over my written opinion to Rahul Gandhi. This is an extremely democratic process. I expressed my views clearly," he said.

"Whoever becomes the Chief Minister will be accepted. It is not right to criticise saying my opinion was not considered. I do not rigidly insist on my opinions. Discussions will also be held before deciding on the ministers," he added.

Speaking about VD Satheesan's position, who is among the top contenders for the post along with Congress Genereal Secretary KC Venugopal and senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala, PJ Kurien said, "I am not aware of any stand by V. D. Satheesan that he will stay out if he is not made Chief Minister or included in the Cabinet."

Election Background

The results of Keralam Assembly elections were announced on May 4 and Congress has yet to make an announcement on the CM post.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) emerged victorious in Keralam Assembly elections after comfortably crossing the majority mark of 71 seats in the 140-member House, a verdict widely seen as a decisive rejection of the decade-long rule of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and signals a major comeback for the Congress-led coalition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)